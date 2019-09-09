Mugabe left many unresolved issues, says Zipra veterans

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army Veterans Association (Zipra VA) has said former President Robert Mugabe (pictured), who died on Friday last week, has left behind a number of unresolved issues, among them Gukurahundi.Zipra VA said the late former President, who ruled the country for 37 years, was unrepentant.Mugabe died in Singapore, where he was receiving medical attention. His body will be repatriated to Zimbabwe on Wednesday for burial on Sunday.Speaking to Southern Eye, Zipra VA spokesperson Baster Magwizi said Mugabe was the worst nightmare for Zipra, Zapu and Ndebeles."We hear people are mourning Mugabe's death, but we ask ourselves, who is mourning thousands of people he wantonly killed. Mugabe sinned against many people in Africa. Whatever the violence we see being committed by Africans against Africans was caused by Mugabe. Zimbabweans have caused crisis for the whole of Africa. Mugabe and his crew are responsible for all the ills which we see in Africa," Magwizi said."Mugabe is gone, but he has left us serious problems. The one who has taken over from him (President Emmerson Mnangagwa) must apologise on behalf of Mugabe since it appears up to now no one has apologised for the 1980s killings of innocent people."He said those in power seem to entertain the victims, but they do not want to acknowledge any wrong doing."Mugabe taught people violence and hatred and those who have internalised his teaching are bound to face challenges with the people as time goes on," he said.Magwizi urged the government to come clean on Gukurahundi.Over 20 000 people were killed in Matabeleland and Midlands provinces during Gukurahundi.