Budget constraints forces Zanu-PF to change venue again

by Staff reporter
09 Sep 2019 at 07:47hrs | Views
Zanu-PF has moved its annual conference venue from Seke district to Goromonzi saying the party was working with a tight budget.

This was revealed at a provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) meeting held on Saturday in Marondera by party provincial chairperson Joel Biggie Matiza, who said the mega gathering will now be held at Goromonzi High School after the party rejected a $30 million budget for the Seke venue.

He said this while addressing a Provincial Co-ordinating Committee (PCC) meeting in Marondera over the weekend.

Initially, the party had planned to hold the annual conference at Mandedza High School in Seke.

Speaking to The Herald after the PCC meeting, Matiza said the change had been necessitated by high preparation.

"Due to high costs which were to be incurred in hosting the congress at Mandedza High School in Seke, the party decided to find a less expensive venue and settled for Goromonzi High School," said Matiza.

"The new venue has all the facilities needed to host the big event. As a party, we need to minimise our expenses; that is why we settled for the venue, this is the only reason we changed the venue.

"This is not the first time to hold this event at Goromonzi and now we are heading there again because facilities needed for the conference are available." In 2006, ZANU-PF held its annual at Goromonzi High School.

ZANU-PF Mashonaland East provincial commissar Herbert Shumbamhini urged the province to hit the ground running in preparations.

"Now that the venue has been endorsed, we have nothing to stop us in making all the necessary preparations. I urge the province to hit the ground running in preparations to make the event a resounding success. "Let us all in this province be united; this is a very big event and we must make it a memorable one, as always," said Shumbamhini. He concurred with Matiza that the cost of hosting the event at Mandedza High School was way too high.

"The cost for all the preparations at Mandedza High School were too high for the party, hence the shift to Goromonzi. Still it is within our province and I call upon all our members to work as a team to make the event a success," he said.

Source - the herald - newsday

