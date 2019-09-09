US Embassy deletes tweet praising Mugabe

News / National

by Staff reporter

The United States Embassy in Harare deleted tweet praising former Robert Mugabe, who died in Singapore on Friday, before replacing it with a series of hard-hitting tweets accusing him of presiding over human rights abuses.In the Friday tweet that was pulled down after attracting backlash from fellow Americans, the Embassy had said: "The United States extends its condolences to the Mugabe family and the people of Zimbabwe as they mourn the passing of former President Robert Mugabe. We join the world in reflecting on his legacy in securing Zimbabwe's independence."