Fuel price goes up effective today
09 Sep 2019 at 08:01hrs | Views
The price for fuel this week has been revealed by the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority.
After going down for the first time this year in the last round of adjustments seven days ago, it has gone up this time.
Diesel now retails at a maximum price of $10.42 while petrol moves slightly up to $9.95.
The price change is as off 9 September 2019.
