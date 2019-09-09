'Robert Mugabe not guilty of violence'

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Mugabe was not happy with the way he was removed from power by Lacoste. Hence ED should not be allowed to speechify over Mugabe’s dead body. pic.twitter.com/RhWFJQbKxR — Revesayi Mutede (@revesaymutede) September 8, 2019

Former President Robert Mugabe is not guilty of the violent crackdown on citizens that happened throughout his 37 years of iron rule a family spokesperson has said.During an interview at the Zvimba homestead, Leo Mugabe said if Mugabe was responsible for the violence why is violence still happening in the country now.President Mugabe was widely viewed as a strongman who ruled Zimbabwe with a strong hand and encouraged the brutal crackdown on opposition parties using the military, police, CIO and the dreaded Gestapo youth militia called the Green bombers.Watch the video below: