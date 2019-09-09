Madinda responding well to treatment

News / National

by Staff reporter

FORMER Highlanders and now Gaborone United coach Madinda Ndlovu reportedly collapsed during a training session in Botswana on Saturday morning and is said to be responding well to treatment at a private hospital in Gaborone.A media outlet in Botswana, WeekendPost-Insightful, posted on social media platform Facebook on Saturday that the Warriors' legend had collapsed and was in intensive care unit.But his club yesterday posted on their own Facebook page that their gaffer was in a stable condition."Ndlovu is stable. Head coach Madinda Ndlovu is responding well to treatment. Supporters are advised to give the coach space to recuperate. The management will keep the supporters posted," Gaborone United wrote.Efforts by this publication to get further details yesterday drew blanks with the club secretary general Lenyeletse Tamocha referring questions to the public relations officer who did not answer his mobile phone.Ndlovu's bother Marko Dube said the family has little information on Madinda's exact condition and situation."I just got information from someone here, but it was sketchy and they gave me a Botswana number. I am trying to find out what really happened but communication has not been that good from Botswana. So I am actually preparing to go there and find out what is happening," Dube said.The post carried by WeekendPost-Insightful on Saturday evening read: "Gaborone United head coach Madinda Ndlovu is in ICU at GBH Hospital after collapsing in the morning, while drilling his side. There are fears that the Zimbabwean mentor is attacked by stroke."Ndlovu quit Highlanders to join Gaborone United in July.