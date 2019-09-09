Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Madinda responding well to treatment

by Staff reporter
09 Sep 2019 at 12:37hrs | Views
FORMER Highlanders and now Gaborone United coach Madinda Ndlovu reportedly collapsed during a training session in Botswana on Saturday morning and is said to be responding well to treatment at a private hospital in Gaborone.

A media outlet in Botswana, WeekendPost-Insightful, posted on social media platform Facebook on Saturday that the Warriors' legend had collapsed and was in intensive care unit.

But his club yesterday posted on their own Facebook page that their gaffer was in a stable condition.

"Ndlovu is stable. Head coach Madinda Ndlovu is responding well to treatment. Supporters are advised to give the coach space to recuperate. The management will keep the supporters posted," Gaborone United wrote.

Efforts by this publication to get further details yesterday drew blanks with the club secretary general Lenyeletse Tamocha referring questions to the public relations officer who did not answer his mobile phone.

Ndlovu's bother Marko Dube said the family has little information on Madinda's exact condition and situation.
"I just got information from someone here, but it was sketchy and they gave me a Botswana number. I am trying to find out what really happened but communication has not been that good from Botswana. So I am actually preparing to go there and find out what is happening," Dube said.

The post carried by WeekendPost-Insightful on Saturday evening read: "Gaborone United head coach Madinda Ndlovu is in ICU at GBH Hospital after collapsing in the morning, while drilling his side. There are fears that the Zimbabwean mentor is attacked by stroke."

Ndlovu quit Highlanders to join Gaborone United in July.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa to hold mock Heroes Acre burial for Mugabe on Sunday?

3 hrs ago | 3455 Views

Obiang Nguema jets in for Mugabe funeral

3 hrs ago | 576 Views

Mugabe is giving Mnangagwa a headache even in death

3 hrs ago | 1152 Views

BREAKING: Equatorial Guinea President weeps for Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 2148 Views

Mnangagwa, Mugabes bury the hatchet, settles row to give Mugabe hero's burial

4 hrs ago | 2299 Views

Drama over the burial of Robert Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 1890 Views

Stampede to check if Mugabe is really dead

4 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Zimbabwe sets up centre for xenophobia victims

4 hrs ago | 308 Views

'Mliswa should have been arrested over US$400 000 bribe'

4 hrs ago | 475 Views

Chinese snub Zimbabweans in RGM Airport project

4 hrs ago | 680 Views

Zimbabwe's MPC, RBZ boards face a daunting task

4 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zifa in court victory

4 hrs ago | 251 Views

NRZ sues ex-Zanu-PF MP over $45 000 rentals debt

4 hrs ago | 186 Views

Lawyer in court over children's shares

4 hrs ago | 260 Views

MaZimnat ready to take on Cape Town marathon

5 hrs ago | 120 Views

Open Letter to the soul of R.G. Mugabe (currently in the purgatory)

6 hrs ago | 1656 Views

Mugabe family dismisses Jonathan Moyo

7 hrs ago | 7684 Views

Mliswa calls for a national day to appease ancestral spirits

7 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Minister Mthuli Ncube taken to court

8 hrs ago | 3811 Views

South Africa: Punish Xenophobic violence

9 hrs ago | 1360 Views

BREAKING: Robert Mugabe to be buried at heroes acre

9 hrs ago | 8082 Views

Mnangagwa gives up on Robert Mugabe's body?

10 hrs ago | 4803 Views

Old Mutual abandons more legal action against Peter Moyo

10 hrs ago | 717 Views

Superstition hits Mugabe family

10 hrs ago | 3610 Views

Mugabe offered Chiwenga presidency

10 hrs ago | 5150 Views

Zimbabwe faces serious turbulence

10 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Mugabe: A liberator turned oppressor

10 hrs ago | 212 Views

The emptiness of an ending

10 hrs ago | 606 Views

What Mugabe's legacy means to Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 576 Views

Is Harare really like Tripoli without war?

10 hrs ago | 762 Views

Mugabe Zimbabwe's hero and tyrant

10 hrs ago | 87 Views

I dreaded Mugabe's death for years, write ex-CIO boss

10 hrs ago | 2093 Views

Mugabe, Tsvangirai died miles away from Zimbabwe's dilapidated death traps

10 hrs ago | 306 Views

Mangudya faces daunting task

10 hrs ago | 804 Views

Tracing Mugabe's troubled legacy

10 hrs ago | 223 Views

Zimbabweans have never been as confused as they are today: Mugabe: Hero or villain?

10 hrs ago | 163 Views

Mugabe leaves a bitter legacy

10 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mugabe swallowed by Frankenstein monster

10 hrs ago | 688 Views

MDC MP sues Mthuli Ncube

10 hrs ago | 466 Views

Amateurish ZBC propaganda ridiculous

10 hrs ago | 1242 Views

Mugabe's influence on sports

10 hrs ago | 230 Views

Grace Mugabe demands Vice President post in deal to bury Bob at Heroes Acre

11 hrs ago | 9141 Views

Malema takes aim at Mnangagwa but says Mugabe overstayed in power

11 hrs ago | 1375 Views

Ndebele nation panic over Mambo King installation

11 hrs ago | 1688 Views

Mnangagwa tried to armtwist family into Mugabe Harare burial

11 hrs ago | 597 Views

ZACC starts cleansing councils of corrupt officials

11 hrs ago | 379 Views

Mapeza explains shock departure

11 hrs ago | 1297 Views

Mugabe's legacy: Diarrhoea outbreak hits Harare

11 hrs ago | 457 Views

Ian Khama snubs Mugabe funeral

11 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Thousands bid Mugabe farewell at Rufaro

11 hrs ago | 355 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days