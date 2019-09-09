SA-based singer in Mugabe tribute

News / National

by Staff reporter

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED gospel musician Blessing Gomo has released a tribute song titled Gushungo Vaenda in honour of the late former President Robert Mugabe who died last week, aged 95 in Singapore where he had been receiving treatment since April.Mugabe who was declared a national hero is expected to be buried on Sunday.Gomo said Mugabe was a great icon whose life and contribution to the country's politics deserve to be treasured on different platforms."I am happy that Mugabe ensured freedom of worship for all. No doubt the Christian community appreciate that this man (Mugabe) ensured freedom of worship in the country. We have so many churches today. People were allowed to praise God for that reason I thought it was necessary to release the song for him," he said.Gomo, who recently released his third album titled Muroti, said he was happy that the album was doing well on the market."The album (Muroti) has opened doors for me and it is now doing well. Shows are coming up and next week we will be sharing the stage with Mutare-based multi award winning gospel singer Blessing Shumba in Port Elizabeth. We need to be united as Zimbabweans to preach the word of God to people," he said."We are already working on videos for our Muroti album as well as our forthcoming 2020 production called Mukombe Wezodzo. We will not stop releasing music and will as well continue working with several musicians from across Zimbabwe."Gomo launched his career in 2012 as a dancehall musician before moving to Mzansi where he surrendered his life to God by preaching the word through music. His debut album was Ngariende recorded in 2015 at Mighty Perfect Records