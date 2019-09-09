Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teacher jailed 3 years for bedding Grade 6 pupil

by Staff reporter
09 Sep 2019 at 12:45hrs | Views
A 39-YEAR-OLD teacher in Chipinge has been jailed for three years for being intimate with a Grade 6 pupil.

The primary school teacher, whose name has been withheld to protect the identity of his victim, was convicted on his own plea of guilty before Chipinge magistrate Elizabeth Hanzi.

He was sentenced to five years in prison of which two years were conditionally suspended for five years.

Asked by the magistrate why he abused the girl, he said she consented as they were in love.

"I was in love with the girl. We had agreed to engage in sex because we were in a relationship," he said.

Prosecutor Shamiso Ncube told the court that on an unknown date in June, the 13-year-old girl, together with her two friends aged 10 and 12, went to the teacher's house to borrow plastic tins to water the school garden.

However, he gave them his laptop to watch movies in his cottage.

From that day the girls regularly visited the teacher at his house.

On another date, unknown to the prosecutor, the teacher proposed love to the girl and she agreed and he indulged in sex with her.

The minor divulged the incident to a friend on the way home.

The matter was only reported to the police a month later by the girl's sister after hearing of the abuse through the grapevine, leading to the teacher's arrest.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa to hold mock Heroes Acre burial for Mugabe on Sunday?

3 hrs ago | 3370 Views

Obiang Nguema jets in for Mugabe funeral

3 hrs ago | 561 Views

Mugabe is giving Mnangagwa a headache even in death

3 hrs ago | 1123 Views

BREAKING: Equatorial Guinea President weeps for Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 2092 Views

Mnangagwa, Mugabes bury the hatchet, settles row to give Mugabe hero's burial

4 hrs ago | 2266 Views

Drama over the burial of Robert Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 1863 Views

Stampede to check if Mugabe is really dead

4 hrs ago | 1190 Views

Zimbabwe sets up centre for xenophobia victims

4 hrs ago | 305 Views

'Mliswa should have been arrested over US$400 000 bribe'

4 hrs ago | 471 Views

Chinese snub Zimbabweans in RGM Airport project

4 hrs ago | 674 Views

Zimbabwe's MPC, RBZ boards face a daunting task

4 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zifa in court victory

4 hrs ago | 249 Views

NRZ sues ex-Zanu-PF MP over $45 000 rentals debt

4 hrs ago | 185 Views

Lawyer in court over children's shares

4 hrs ago | 256 Views

MaZimnat ready to take on Cape Town marathon

5 hrs ago | 120 Views

Open Letter to the soul of R.G. Mugabe (currently in the purgatory)

6 hrs ago | 1646 Views

Mugabe family dismisses Jonathan Moyo

7 hrs ago | 7640 Views

Mliswa calls for a national day to appease ancestral spirits

7 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Minister Mthuli Ncube taken to court

8 hrs ago | 3800 Views

South Africa: Punish Xenophobic violence

9 hrs ago | 1358 Views

BREAKING: Robert Mugabe to be buried at heroes acre

9 hrs ago | 8056 Views

Mnangagwa gives up on Robert Mugabe's body?

10 hrs ago | 4795 Views

Old Mutual abandons more legal action against Peter Moyo

10 hrs ago | 717 Views

Superstition hits Mugabe family

10 hrs ago | 3597 Views

Mugabe offered Chiwenga presidency

10 hrs ago | 5143 Views

Zimbabwe faces serious turbulence

10 hrs ago | 1370 Views

Mugabe: A liberator turned oppressor

10 hrs ago | 212 Views

The emptiness of an ending

10 hrs ago | 606 Views

What Mugabe's legacy means to Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 575 Views

Is Harare really like Tripoli without war?

10 hrs ago | 760 Views

Mugabe Zimbabwe's hero and tyrant

10 hrs ago | 86 Views

I dreaded Mugabe's death for years, write ex-CIO boss

10 hrs ago | 2082 Views

Mugabe, Tsvangirai died miles away from Zimbabwe's dilapidated death traps

10 hrs ago | 304 Views

Mangudya faces daunting task

10 hrs ago | 800 Views

Tracing Mugabe's troubled legacy

10 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimbabweans have never been as confused as they are today: Mugabe: Hero or villain?

10 hrs ago | 161 Views

Mugabe leaves a bitter legacy

10 hrs ago | 145 Views

Mugabe swallowed by Frankenstein monster

10 hrs ago | 684 Views

MDC MP sues Mthuli Ncube

10 hrs ago | 464 Views

Amateurish ZBC propaganda ridiculous

10 hrs ago | 1238 Views

Mugabe's influence on sports

10 hrs ago | 229 Views

Grace Mugabe demands Vice President post in deal to bury Bob at Heroes Acre

11 hrs ago | 9104 Views

Malema takes aim at Mnangagwa but says Mugabe overstayed in power

11 hrs ago | 1373 Views

Ndebele nation panic over Mambo King installation

11 hrs ago | 1680 Views

Mnangagwa tried to armtwist family into Mugabe Harare burial

11 hrs ago | 596 Views

ZACC starts cleansing councils of corrupt officials

11 hrs ago | 379 Views

Mapeza explains shock departure

11 hrs ago | 1293 Views

Mugabe's legacy: Diarrhoea outbreak hits Harare

11 hrs ago | 455 Views

Ian Khama snubs Mugabe funeral

11 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Thousands bid Mugabe farewell at Rufaro

11 hrs ago | 355 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days