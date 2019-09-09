Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC bigwig threatens Mnangagwa with ICC prosecution

by Staff reporter
09 Sep 2019 at 13:00hrs | Views
MDC deputy secretary for legal affairs and Gweru urban legislator, Brian Dube, says the continued human rights violations in the country coupled with the August 2018 and January 2019 army killings, could force the United Nations to drag President Emmerson Mnangagwa to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Dube said, while it seemed Mnangagwa was taking comfort in the false belief that the ICC has no power to arrest him since Zimbabwe is not signatory of the Rome Statute, the UN can force such action to be taken through a resolution by its security council.

"Since Zimbabwe is not a member of the Rome Statute, Mnangagwa can only be dragged to the ICC through a United Nations Security Council Resolution. The violations of human rights in Zimbabwe are wide spread and systematic. They are well planned and affecting a large number of people and hence qualify and fit into the broader definition of crimes against humanity," Dube, who is also a lawyer, said.

The Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (often referred to as the International Criminal Court Statute or the Rome Statute) is the treaty that established the International Criminal Court (ICC).

It was adopted at a diplomatic conference in Rome, Italy on July 17, 1998 and it entered into force on July 1, 2002. As of March 2019, 122 States have signed up to the statute.

Among other things, the statute establishes the court’s functions, jurisdiction and structure.

In August last year, six people were killed by the military during protests over the delayed announcement of presidential results. When Mnangagwa announced a 150% fuel price hike in January, security forces killed 17 civilians and injured hundreds following nationwide protests, according to human rights groups.

Lately, abductions and torture of pro-democracy activists have intensified with recent cases being of Tatenda Mombeyarara and Samantha Kureya, who are currently hospitalised.

Civic society leaders and opposition MDC officials have been arrested for exercising their rights to freedom of assembly and expression as enshrined in the Constitution.

The European Union (EU) last week expressed concern over Zimbabwe's deteriorating human rights record.

Dube indicated that at law the EU has a good standing to voice its concerns.

"The EU is legally correct to raise the red flag over human rights violations in Zimbabwe. Human rights are universal and a responsibility of all nations to protect, promote, enforce and fulfil," he said.

Dube was born on June 25, 1980 in Mberengwa and studied law (UZ) at the University of Zimbabwe between 2000 and 2004 and did the Masters of Law in International Criminal Justice(LLM-ICJ) at the International Law Center -Open University of Tanzania (2012-2015).

He is studying towards a PhD Law with UNISA.

Dube's legal profession spans 15 years. He worked as a public prosecutor from 2004 to 2005, before becoming a private legal practitioner.

"I also worked as a lecturer at Midlands State University from 2009 to 2018. I was regional chair and national legal advisor for National Association of Non-Governmental Organisations from 2008 to 2012," he chronicled.

MP Dube joined the opposition MDC in 2000.

"I joined the party in 2000 as ward 33 youth secretary in Mberengwa. I became engaged with MDC on campus at UZ from 2000 to 2004; I became Midlands youth provincial secretary for legal affair from 2010 to 2014. I was elected MDC national youths spokesperson at the 2014 congress and held the post until April this year," he said.

"In all these years I have learned servant leadership, where I understand that leadership is not about privilege, but working. I have also learned humility because, every time I have been elected or appointed to a position, it’s not because I am the best, but that people have just given me a chance to serve. I do not take lightly the trust I am given and I try my best to listen to what people expect from me and do exactly that."

Dube refurbished dilapidated schools, sought sponsorship for self-help projects for the unemployed and is currently building a state-of-the-art college in conjunction with several partners in Gweru urban.

He also implored government to refurbish Gweru General Hospital and provide funds to buy water pumping equipment. Dube is also pushing for house ownership schemes in Gweru.

Despite some stumbling blocks in his work, he continues to persevere.

"Financial resources and an irresponsible central government have been major challenges. On finances, I have resorted to engaging various stakeholders for development such as churches, development partners, the business communities as well as partnership with the community. On (the irresponsible) central government, I have employed the tactic of exposing the key areas so that government is forced to respond. For example, on Gweru General Hospital upgrade, I had to expose the issue through a well-researched question to the minister which compelled the ministry to act and release funds."

"This is the same tactic I used on sourcing water equipment and infrastructure. The point is that as an MP I have to expose the challenges faced by the community so that they are attended to by the respective ministry."

As a human rights lawyer, MP Dube has learnt a lot in the course of defending the vulnerable.

"I have had critical experience that human rights violations in Zimbabwe are wide spread and systematic and require dedication and great commitment to fight in court because there is a lot of fear and bias that can cause frustration if a lawyer is not committed," he said.

Since the July 31, 2018 elections, the MDC has lost several court cases starting with the presidential election results challenge at the Constitutional Court to the recent blanket ban on demonstrations. As a member of the opposition's legal department, MP Dube believes the problem leading to such developments is broad-based.

"There are many instances where decisions have not come our way from the presidential petition, to ban of demonstrations. A majority of the decisions were on technicalities as courts avoided dealing with the merits of cases. Going forward, we just need to continue litigating and possibly just attend to all details to the extent possible and plug on some technicalities.

"But, by and large, our legal team has been doing exceptionally well, but has faced, in many instances, a judiciary that has tried so hard to find fault and dismiss matters. It is something that we may need to continue polishing up. Remember court litigation is a practice where you need to learn every day," said Dube

The energetic legislator believes key reforms must now be instituted in the justice system. His stance is in line with the opposition party's stance that there is now "command justice" in the country as MDC officials such as organising secretary Amos Chibaya and deputy chairperson Job Sikhala have constantly been arrested and denied bail.

"The problem (of the judiciary) is institutional and the way forward is institutional reform of the military, police and judiciary. Zanu PF is isolating itself by continuing human rights violations against Zimbabweans. They must reform and stop violating human rights," Dube said.

The legislator sits in the Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, and the Women’s Affairs Portfolio Committees.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Robert Mugabe's funeral motorcade

13 mins ago | 15 Views

Kasukuwere blames Mnangagwa for Mugabe's death

45 mins ago | 289 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor gets top RBZ post

55 mins ago | 223 Views

WATCH: Robert Mugabe's body arrives in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 866 Views

AUDIO: Energy Mutodi unearthes plot to oust Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 2110 Views

Jacob Mudenda set to challenge Mnangagwa?

4 hrs ago | 2154 Views

Foreign students to stay in UK for 2 years after finishing studies

4 hrs ago | 682 Views

What follows the flight of Foreigners is the flight of money

5 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Notorious House maid jailed

6 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Kwekwe man killed over gambling

6 hrs ago | 481 Views

Paul Siwela resurfaces on TV - calls for Matabeleland breakaway

6 hrs ago | 1566 Views

Giving Mugabe a hero's send-off proves we love our dictators and don't want change - not yet

6 hrs ago | 502 Views

MDC turns 20 today

6 hrs ago | 158 Views

Uncle Sam sides with the masses, whilst ZANU PF focusses on its self

7 hrs ago | 641 Views

PHOTOS: Nigerians finally leave South Africa

7 hrs ago | 10247 Views

PHOTO: Mysterious fire appears at National heroes acre

7 hrs ago | 7990 Views

Zhuwao assigns Bustop TV to cover Mugabe funeral

8 hrs ago | 3690 Views

'Bread to cost $30 in December'

8 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Drama as ivory poachers are arrested in Harare

9 hrs ago | 1179 Views

Zanu PF hypocrites left in the bare as ED negotiates heroes acre for Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 3749 Views

'Tsvangirai postponed MDC launch because of Joshua Nkomo's death'

9 hrs ago | 971 Views

Mugabe burial mystery deepens

10 hrs ago | 7046 Views

Ministers to be charged for Parly truancy: Mudenda

10 hrs ago | 346 Views

Mohadi ordered to appear in court in person

10 hrs ago | 768 Views

Mnangagwa has impoverished us: Green Bombers

10 hrs ago | 2116 Views

Model sues minister, ZRP boss, PG Newsday

10 hrs ago | 540 Views

Police bust robbery syndicate

10 hrs ago | 694 Views

Man axes wife, 2 children

10 hrs ago | 727 Views

Man found dead in car

10 hrs ago | 999 Views

Potraz seeks to protect public from radiation effects

10 hrs ago | 134 Views

Soldier beats up, kidnaps 2 cops

10 hrs ago | 808 Views

'Zacc not fully independent'

10 hrs ago | 366 Views

Parliament condemns inhumane police cells

10 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Lack of IDs a human right violation'

10 hrs ago | 116 Views

ZCTU members trial in false start

10 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zanu-PF opens fire on Mutodi

10 hrs ago | 997 Views

MDC cancels celebrations to honour Mugabe

10 hrs ago | 200 Views

Bread, maize-meal shortages hit Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 380 Views

'G40 using Mugabe burial as bargaining weapon to get amnesty from Mnangagwa'

10 hrs ago | 671 Views

No funds yet for Harare-Beitbridge Road dualisation

10 hrs ago | 182 Views

Chamisa's supporters demand military training, guns

11 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Police hunt public violence suspect

11 hrs ago | 593 Views

Bulawayo 'killer' vendor escapes jail

11 hrs ago | 400 Views

Mugoba a distinguished fighter, says Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 288 Views

Mugabe body arrives today

11 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Ex-liberation movements agree to stage anti-sanctions demos

11 hrs ago | 124 Views

Man kidnaps cops

11 hrs ago | 394 Views

Zera re-opens search for CEO

11 hrs ago | 137 Views

Airports told to revamp emergency services

11 hrs ago | 85 Views

Top referees fail fitness test

11 hrs ago | 264 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days