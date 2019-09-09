Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimnat helps Providence Pangira fulfil his dream

by Agencies
09 Sep 2019 at 14:17hrs | Views
Zimnat Life auditor Paula Thaka hands over the laptop to Providence.
Providence Pangira, who achieved brilliant results at Ordinary and Advanced Level despite his deprived background but lacked the funds to go to university, may be able to fulfil his dreams after all thanks to a scholarship provided by Zimnat.

The young man's plight was highlighted earlier in the year on social media and in a weekly publication.
At the time he enrolled for Form One at Dangamvura High School in Mutare, his family was living in a single rented room in Mutare's Chikanga suburb and there was no regular family income. Providence therefore took on a part-time gardening job after school to raise the money for his schooling.

Despite having to work as well as study in far from ideal conditions, Providence achieved seven As and four Bs at Ordinary Level. At Advanced Level he obtained an A in Biology and Bs in Pure Mathematics and Chemistry.

However, with no money to proceed to university it looked as if his ambition of becoming a doctor was unattainable. He ended up taking up a full time gardening job in Harare.

Impressed by the young man's determination, Zimnat, which is committed to making life better for others and helping them realise their full potential, decided to step in to assist Providence.

The scholarship which Zimnat has offered Providence includes a commitment to paying his university fees and a stipend, as well as the provision of a refurbished laptop to help him with his studies.

Another well-wisher was also moved by Providence's story and is paying for Providence's initial tuition fees. Zimnat will, therefore, for the first semester cover all other expenses, including his accommodation and an allowance, as well as providing him with the laptop. Zimnat will pay the tuition fees for future semesters.

"As Zimnat our commitment is to making life better for everyone and we hope that those we are able to assist will be able to realise their full potential. We were impressed by the sheer resilience that Providence demonstrated and thought we should play our part in helping make his dreams come true," said Zimnat chief executive Mustafa Sachak.

Providence expressed his appreciation of what he described as an amazing offer from Zimnat.
"I am really happy and grateful to Zimnat, which has helped me set my foot towards my educational goal. I appreciate all the assistance they have provided me with so far," he said.

Zimnat, which is a diversified financial group associated with the Sanlam Group, the largest non-banking financial services group in Africa, has managed to continue to remain true to its declared purpose of making life better for others, despite the tough economic conditions, which has made survival the primary focus of most businesses.

It has assisted several institution over the past few months, including schools in Chimanimani affected by Cyclone Idai. It recently handed over an ablution block for girls at Chizungu Primary School in Epworth to replace the pit toilets that they were previously using.


Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Agencies

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Robert Mugabe's funeral motorcade

13 mins ago | 15 Views

Kasukuwere blames Mnangagwa for Mugabe's death

44 mins ago | 285 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor gets top RBZ post

54 mins ago | 222 Views

WATCH: Robert Mugabe's body arrives in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 862 Views

AUDIO: Energy Mutodi unearthes plot to oust Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 2107 Views

Jacob Mudenda set to challenge Mnangagwa?

4 hrs ago | 2152 Views

Foreign students to stay in UK for 2 years after finishing studies

4 hrs ago | 682 Views

What follows the flight of Foreigners is the flight of money

5 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Notorious House maid jailed

6 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Kwekwe man killed over gambling

6 hrs ago | 481 Views

Paul Siwela resurfaces on TV - calls for Matabeleland breakaway

6 hrs ago | 1566 Views

Giving Mugabe a hero's send-off proves we love our dictators and don't want change - not yet

6 hrs ago | 502 Views

MDC turns 20 today

6 hrs ago | 158 Views

Uncle Sam sides with the masses, whilst ZANU PF focusses on its self

7 hrs ago | 641 Views

PHOTOS: Nigerians finally leave South Africa

7 hrs ago | 10241 Views

PHOTO: Mysterious fire appears at National heroes acre

7 hrs ago | 7988 Views

Zhuwao assigns Bustop TV to cover Mugabe funeral

8 hrs ago | 3688 Views

'Bread to cost $30 in December'

8 hrs ago | 1095 Views

Drama as ivory poachers are arrested in Harare

9 hrs ago | 1177 Views

Zanu PF hypocrites left in the bare as ED negotiates heroes acre for Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 3746 Views

'Tsvangirai postponed MDC launch because of Joshua Nkomo's death'

9 hrs ago | 971 Views

Mugabe burial mystery deepens

10 hrs ago | 7043 Views

Ministers to be charged for Parly truancy: Mudenda

10 hrs ago | 346 Views

Mohadi ordered to appear in court in person

10 hrs ago | 768 Views

Mnangagwa has impoverished us: Green Bombers

10 hrs ago | 2116 Views

Model sues minister, ZRP boss, PG Newsday

10 hrs ago | 540 Views

Police bust robbery syndicate

10 hrs ago | 693 Views

Man axes wife, 2 children

10 hrs ago | 727 Views

Man found dead in car

10 hrs ago | 999 Views

Potraz seeks to protect public from radiation effects

10 hrs ago | 134 Views

Soldier beats up, kidnaps 2 cops

10 hrs ago | 808 Views

'Zacc not fully independent'

10 hrs ago | 366 Views

Parliament condemns inhumane police cells

10 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Lack of IDs a human right violation'

10 hrs ago | 116 Views

ZCTU members trial in false start

10 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zanu-PF opens fire on Mutodi

10 hrs ago | 997 Views

MDC cancels celebrations to honour Mugabe

10 hrs ago | 200 Views

Bread, maize-meal shortages hit Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 379 Views

'G40 using Mugabe burial as bargaining weapon to get amnesty from Mnangagwa'

10 hrs ago | 669 Views

No funds yet for Harare-Beitbridge Road dualisation

10 hrs ago | 182 Views

Chamisa's supporters demand military training, guns

11 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Police hunt public violence suspect

11 hrs ago | 593 Views

Bulawayo 'killer' vendor escapes jail

11 hrs ago | 400 Views

Mugoba a distinguished fighter, says Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 288 Views

Mugabe body arrives today

11 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Ex-liberation movements agree to stage anti-sanctions demos

11 hrs ago | 124 Views

Man kidnaps cops

11 hrs ago | 394 Views

Zera re-opens search for CEO

11 hrs ago | 137 Views

Airports told to revamp emergency services

11 hrs ago | 85 Views

Top referees fail fitness test

11 hrs ago | 264 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days