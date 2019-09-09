Zimnat helps Providence Pangira fulfil his dream

News / National

by Agencies

Providence Pangira, who achieved brilliant results at Ordinary and Advanced Level despite his deprived background but lacked the funds to go to university, may be able to fulfil his dreams after all thanks to a scholarship provided by Zimnat.The young man's plight was highlighted earlier in the year on social media and in a weekly publication.At the time he enrolled for Form One at Dangamvura High School in Mutare, his family was living in a single rented room in Mutare's Chikanga suburb and there was no regular family income. Providence therefore took on a part-time gardening job after school to raise the money for his schooling.Despite having to work as well as study in far from ideal conditions, Providence achieved seven As and four Bs at Ordinary Level. At Advanced Level he obtained an A in Biology and Bs in Pure Mathematics and Chemistry.However, with no money to proceed to university it looked as if his ambition of becoming a doctor was unattainable. He ended up taking up a full time gardening job in Harare.Impressed by the young man's determination, Zimnat, which is committed to making life better for others and helping them realise their full potential, decided to step in to assist Providence.The scholarship which Zimnat has offered Providence includes a commitment to paying his university fees and a stipend, as well as the provision of a refurbished laptop to help him with his studies.Another well-wisher was also moved by Providence's story and is paying for Providence's initial tuition fees. Zimnat will, therefore, for the first semester cover all other expenses, including his accommodation and an allowance, as well as providing him with the laptop. Zimnat will pay the tuition fees for future semesters."As Zimnat our commitment is to making life better for everyone and we hope that those we are able to assist will be able to realise their full potential. We were impressed by the sheer resilience that Providence demonstrated and thought we should play our part in helping make his dreams come true," said Zimnat chief executive Mustafa Sachak.Providence expressed his appreciation of what he described as an amazing offer from Zimnat."I am really happy and grateful to Zimnat, which has helped me set my foot towards my educational goal. I appreciate all the assistance they have provided me with so far," he said.Zimnat, which is a diversified financial group associated with the Sanlam Group, the largest non-banking financial services group in Africa, has managed to continue to remain true to its declared purpose of making life better for others, despite the tough economic conditions, which has made survival the primary focus of most businesses.It has assisted several institution over the past few months, including schools in Chimanimani affected by Cyclone Idai. It recently handed over an ablution block for girls at Chizungu Primary School in Epworth to replace the pit toilets that they were previously using.