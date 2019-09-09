News / National
Julius Malema to address Mugabe memorial service
09 Sep 2019
South African Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema will on Thursday address a memorial service for the late Zimbabwean former President Robert Mugabe.
Mugabe died at the age of 95 at a hospital Singapore Singapore on 6 September.
The memorial service will be held at the Orlando East Community Hall, Soweto in Johannesburg.
"The EFF will host a memorial service for the late President of Zimbabwe and Africa revolutionary Robert Mugabe to be addressed by Commander in Chief (Julius Malema)" said the party in a statement.
Mugabe's body is expected in Zimbabwe on Wednesday with his burial scheduled for the national heroes acre in Harare on Sunday.
A funeral service will be held for Mugabe at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday where international leaders are expected to attend.
Source - Byo24News