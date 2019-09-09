Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Julius Malema to address Mugabe memorial service

by Staff Reporter
09 Sep 2019 at 17:58hrs | Views

South African Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema will on Thursday address a memorial service for the late Zimbabwean former President Robert Mugabe.
Mugabe died at the age of 95 at a hospital Singapore Singapore on 6 September.

The memorial service will be held at the Orlando East Community Hall, Soweto in Johannesburg.

"The EFF will host a memorial service for the late President of Zimbabwe and Africa revolutionary Robert Mugabe to be addressed by Commander in Chief (Julius Malema)" said the party in a statement.

The death of Mugabe has received mixed feelings with some celebrating his Pan Africanism while others accused him of overseeing the collapse of Zimbabwe's economy and break down of human rights.

Mugabe's body is expected in Zimbabwe on Wednesday with his burial scheduled for the national heroes acre in Harare on Sunday.

A funeral service will be held for Mugabe at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday where international leaders are expected to attend.



Source - Byo24News

