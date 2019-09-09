ZANU PF attacks Energy Mutodi

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

This is too much minister.‼️



You can’t continue to bring bad publicity to gvt like this. https://t.co/Lb8Rs7CTXb — ZANU PF PATRIOTS 🇿🇼 (@zanupf_patriots) September 9, 2019

ZANU PF Patriots have called the Deputy Government Spokesperson Energy Mutodi to order after the Minister poster a picture of him and one George Chinamhora whose son was appointed as High Court judge by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.Mutodi posted the image on Twitter and said, " With Cde George Chinamhora, a liberation war detainee. George sustained serious gun-shot injuries during the liberation war. However, George is thankful to His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa for appointing his son Webester Chinamhora as a Judge of the High Court."Fearing that the tweet might by misconstrued to mean that Webester was appointed without qualifying ZANU PF Patriots said, "This is too much minister.‼️ You can't continue to bring bad publicity to gvt like this."Mutodi has gained a reputation of posting tweets that backfire on him and the government.