News / National SADC declares 25 October as special day for Zimbabwe by Staff Reporter 09 Sep 2019 at 19:53hrs | Views SADC declares 25 October as special day for Zimbabwe Source - Byo24News More on: #SADC, #Sanctions, #Removal Comments Standsin cowdray park behind old police station rocky area 200sqm Standsin cowdray park behind old police station rocky area 200sqm Ilanda mansion Ilanda mansion Full tailored suits for sale Full tailored suits for sale Richmond plot for sale Richmond plot for sale 7 tonne truck for sale 7 tonne truck for sale Burnside infill stand for sale with title deeds Burnside infill stand for sale with title deeds 23piece knife set for sale 23piece knife set for sale 7roomed house at roof level for sale in sunning hill 7roomed house at roof level for sale in sunning hill