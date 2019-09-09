European Union Ambassador warned

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

. @nelsonchamisa & other @mdczimbabwe leaders met the @euinzim Ambassador @TimoOlkkonen to receive on instructions on the way forward after their failed demos. Chamisa was also instructed to stop supporting Mugabe's anti-gay stance otherwise the EU will stop funding. pic.twitter.com/rKb2aiNC2U — Kudzai Mutisi (@KMutisi) September 9, 2019

The European Union Head of Delagation to Zimbabwe has come under attack from ZANU PF activists who are accusing him of supporting the opposition MDC.This was after pictures of the Ambassador in a meeting with MDC leaders went viral on social media on Monday.Firebrand ZANU PF actist Kudzi Mutisi warned that the Youth League will deal with the ambassadors when President Emmerson Mnangagwa leaves office.Said Mutisi, "This Timo Olkkonen and other Western Ambassadors must enjoy it while ED & the other Zanu Pf elders are still in charge.... When we take over we won't tolerate these neocololonial pigs... An Ambassador discussing the way forward for Zimbabwe in what capacity? It's unacceptable."Mutisi questioned why the Ambassadors were working with the MDC against Mnangagwa."It's even baffling that they are kick around ED who is an excellent Gentleman... Soon we shall show them that colonialism ended long back."