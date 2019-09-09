Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga consoles Mugoba family

by Staff Reporter
09 Sep 2019 at 20:19hrs | Views
Vice President Dr Constatino Chiwenga has sent a message of condolences to the Mugoba family following the death of Major General Trust Mugoba on Friday last week.

In a statement General Chiwenga said Major General Mugoba was among the first group of officers to join the special forces from the ex-combatants at independence.

He said, while at the Parachute Regiment, Major General Mugoba was involved in many campaigns including Mozambique and operation sovereign legitimacy in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

At the time of his death the late Major General was deployed in Ethiopia on an African Union mission.

Vice President Chiwenga said, as Director General Policy at the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Headquarters, Major General Mugoba was heavily involved in setting up the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security.



Source - zbc

