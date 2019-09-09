Latest News Editor's Choice


Mliswa appeals to Mnangagwa over Rugare Gumbo and Mutasa

by Mandla Ndlovu
09 Sep 2019
Norton Member of parliament Temba Mliswa has appealed to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to reserve seats for founding ZANU PF members Didymus Mutasa and Rugare Gumbo during the funeral service of the late Zimbabwe's strongman Robert Mugabe.

Said Mliswa, "It's my appeal that people like Didymus Mutasa and  Rugare Gumbo, vakuru vemusangano are given their seats at the Mugabe funeral not pwere dziripo now. Their fear is coming and being humiliated, what guarantee do they have against this."

Mutasa and Gumbo were fired from ZANU PF in 2014 in a process that ZANU PF  said was to rid the revolutionary party of bad apples

Gumbo was accused of being involved in the shadowy character Baba Jukwa saga.

He was also accused of plotting to assassinate President Mugabe, amid reports that he was recorded saying if President Mugabe blocked the then Vice President Joice Mujuru from succeeding him, he would be deposed "the Kabila way".

Mutasa was also said to have been involved in the assassination attempts.

In April this year Mutasa rejoined ZANU PF and said he had been forced out of the ruling party by former president Robert Mugabe after criticising him for accepting his wife as a faction leader in the revolutionary party.

Mugabe will be buried on Sunday.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days