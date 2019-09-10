Mutodi says Zimbabweans don't understand social media

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

1 year into my posting as information deputy minister I’ve observed most Zimbabweans do not understand social media. Instead of engaging each other constructively, they have used it to promote self-hate, castigate & discourage leaders. Most social media users are vapid. — Hon. Dr Energy Mutodi (PhD) (@energymutodi) September 9, 2019

Deputy government spokesperson Energy Mutodi says Zimbabweans are not able to use social media in a way that is progressive.Posting on Twitter on Tuesday Mutodi said, "1 year into my posting as information deputy minister I've observed most Zimbabweans do not understand social media. Instead of engaging each other constructively, they have used it to promote self-hate, castigate and discourage leaders. Most social media users are vapid."Mutodi got a backlash from ZANU PF supporters over a tweet that he posted insinuating that a certain High Court judge was appointed because his father was a war veteran and not because he deserved the job.Last week Mutodi torched a storm when he said Ndebeels were refugees from South Africa.