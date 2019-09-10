Bright Matonga set free

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Information Deputy Minister Bright Matonga was yesterday cleared in a case in which he was being accused of duping a Malawian national of US$10 000 in a botched deal involving demonetised Zimbabwe's trillion dollar notes.The complainant, Kelvin Chipeta, who is based in South Africa on August 22, 2019 withdrew the same case at the Harare Civil Court, where he was claiming the US$10 000 and a Harare magistrate Mrs Learnmore Mapiye removed the case from remand.Matonga (51), who is jointly charged with Onesmo Ndoro (47), came to court yesterday anticipating Chipeta to properly withdraw the matter in court after he had written a letter to him indicating that he also wanted to withdraw the criminal case.Chipeta, however, failed to show up in court to make the withdrawal and Mrs Mapiye removed Matonga from remand.Matonga is denying the allegations, saying he did not receive any money from the complainant.