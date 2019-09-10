Latest News Editor's Choice


Sikhonjwa returns to Skyz Metro

by Staff reporter
10 Sep 2019
DR Malinga's absence at the Skyz Metro FM Umcimbi Wabantu concert on Saturday was actually a blessing in disguise for local acts as they got a chance to showcase their talent on stage.  

The radio station's listeners thronged the Large City Hall car park to celebrate the station's third anniversary despite the fact that temperatures were close to  sub-zero.  During one of the many exceptional performances, Babongile Sikhonjwa, who was with his sidekick, DJ Eugy, made an announcement that he was returning to the radio station this Friday.

"Do you want to hear something that'll make you go crazy? I'll be back on radio from this Friday on the Vuka Vuka Breakfast Show. I'll be doing breakfast radio every Friday," said Sikhonjwa.

This drew wild cheers from the crowd. Sikhonjwa resigned from the station in February this year and once made a cameo appearance two months ago.  

Umcimbi Wabantu proved that the radio station has loyal listeners who, despite the last minute drop out by Dr Malinga because of the ongoing xenophobia attacks in South Africa, paid their hard-earned cash to watch a plethora of local acts on stage.  

In the past two years, Umcimbi Wabantu has brought in SA acts in the name of Professor and Soul Brothers.

For the first time ever since their inception into the industry, Gwanda's Madlela Skhobokhobo, Master Zhoe, Zhezhingtons and GDA shared the stage with other renowned artistes. With revellers seeing the newly established artistes performing together, questions were raised as to where they have been hiding as they showcased their singing talents.  

Madlela seems to be getting back into the game as the Celebration track is about to surpass Ngamnanka usaMaMo. Other acts who performed included house/Gqom teenage sensation Tebza, house songbird Novuyo Seagirl (AEIOU) who introduced her new track I got money in my purse, Ca_Vin and Msiz'Kay who brought their hip hop style.

Lee McHoney serenaded fans through her Afro Fusion style with soulful crooner MJ Sings and Sam Music giving the crowd a sample of their talent. A gospel touch was brought in by Lorraine Stot who is behind the track Bekezela and Makadunyiswe.  

As the pace had already been set for other performers, Zinjaziyamluma and Ndux Junior wrapped up the show at around 6AM with celestial performances.



Source - chronicle

