Mugabe died a 'very bitter' man, nephew says

News / National

by BBC

Robert Mugabe's nephew has said the former Zimbabwean leader died a "very bitter" man.Mugabe, who died aged 95 last week, led Zimbabwe for nearly four decades until he was ousted by a coup in 2017."Imagine people you trusted – people that were guarding you, looking after you – [turning] against you," Leo Mugabe said."He was very bitter and it dented his legacy," he told the BBC from his uncle's rural home."It was not an easy thing for him to take," he added.Initially praised for broadening access to health and education for the black majority, Mugabe later used violence against his political opponents and presided over Zimbabwe's economic ruin.He was removed from office after he fired his deputy, with many fearing he was preparing for his wife, Grace Mugabe, to succeed him.His former deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa, then became president after the army intervened and forced Mr Mugabe to step down.The long-serving president's legacy has been the subject of fierce debate since he died.