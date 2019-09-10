Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nust receives $900,000 for DNA lab

by Staff reporter
10 Sep 2019 at 07:31hrs | Views
THE Government has released $900 000 to the National University of Science and Technology's (Nust) DNA lab which is involved in national projects including profiling of Cyclone Idai victims.

The Government roped in Nust's Applied Genetic Testing Centre (AGTC) to conduct DNA profiles following Cyclone Idai disaster which left more than 300 dead and scores missing.

The lab has previously been contracted to conduct DNA profiling on other national projects.

Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira revealed this at Nust last week where he challenged the Bulawayo based university to rise to the occasion and not trivialise its national importance.

"I'm also aware of the inter-disciplinary participation that Nust has been involved in such as on Cyclone Idai. Last week (two weeks ago) we released $900 000 to make sure the team works efficiently. Money is always there believe me. But people do not have ideas so money goes back to Treasury," said Prof Murwira.

He said the involvement of Nust in national projects has prevented outsourcing, saving the country substantial amounts of money.

"AGTC is already reducing outflow of forex in this country and we want to support them. Recently, there were bus disasters that Nust was involved in and I can tell you that when I'm in Cabinet I say we can do this and when I say we can do this I mean you.

"When there is a major programme in Bulawayo I expect Nust, Lupane and Gwanda (state universities) to be leading and we will support you," he said.

Prof Murwira said Government has no money for extravagance but will continue releasing funds to support projects that are of national importance. He said universities should start spinning off new industries through prototypes at innovation hubs which can be developed in industrial hubs.  

"We have started to build industrial parks, one at the University of Zimbabwe and another at Chinhoyi University of Technology. Anyone else who is ready tell us and we will give you the money.  

"We might not have enough money but we have money for useful things. We are about to complete the first phase of the innovation hubs and in these hubs we are looking at good ideas which are checked by experts protected by lawyers and marketed by marketing people and leads to the spinoff of industry," Prof Murwira said.

The Ministry has started setting up innovation hubs at Nust, Midlands State University, University of Zimbabwe, Chinhoyi University of Science and Technology, Harare Institute of Technology and the Zimbabwe Defence University.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Robert Mugabe's funeral motorcade

5 mins ago | 0 Views

Kasukuwere blames Mnangagwa for Mugabe's death

36 mins ago | 212 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor gets top RBZ post

47 mins ago | 184 Views

WATCH: Robert Mugabe's body arrives in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 795 Views

AUDIO: Energy Mutodi unearthes plot to oust Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 2064 Views

Jacob Mudenda set to challenge Mnangagwa?

4 hrs ago | 2103 Views

Foreign students to stay in UK for 2 years after finishing studies

4 hrs ago | 667 Views

What follows the flight of Foreigners is the flight of money

5 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Notorious House maid jailed

5 hrs ago | 1309 Views

Kwekwe man killed over gambling

6 hrs ago | 478 Views

Paul Siwela resurfaces on TV - calls for Matabeleland breakaway

6 hrs ago | 1558 Views

Giving Mugabe a hero's send-off proves we love our dictators and don't want change - not yet

6 hrs ago | 499 Views

MDC turns 20 today

6 hrs ago | 158 Views

Uncle Sam sides with the masses, whilst ZANU PF focusses on its self

6 hrs ago | 639 Views

PHOTOS: Nigerians finally leave South Africa

7 hrs ago | 10165 Views

PHOTO: Mysterious fire appears at National heroes acre

7 hrs ago | 7940 Views

Zhuwao assigns Bustop TV to cover Mugabe funeral

8 hrs ago | 3672 Views

'Bread to cost $30 in December'

8 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Drama as ivory poachers are arrested in Harare

9 hrs ago | 1171 Views

Zanu PF hypocrites left in the bare as ED negotiates heroes acre for Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 3719 Views

'Tsvangirai postponed MDC launch because of Joshua Nkomo's death'

9 hrs ago | 970 Views

Mugabe burial mystery deepens

10 hrs ago | 7024 Views

Ministers to be charged for Parly truancy: Mudenda

10 hrs ago | 346 Views

Mohadi ordered to appear in court in person

10 hrs ago | 768 Views

Mnangagwa has impoverished us: Green Bombers

10 hrs ago | 2106 Views

Model sues minister, ZRP boss, PG Newsday

10 hrs ago | 538 Views

Police bust robbery syndicate

10 hrs ago | 693 Views

Man axes wife, 2 children

10 hrs ago | 725 Views

Man found dead in car

10 hrs ago | 998 Views

Potraz seeks to protect public from radiation effects

10 hrs ago | 134 Views

Soldier beats up, kidnaps 2 cops

10 hrs ago | 806 Views

'Zacc not fully independent'

10 hrs ago | 365 Views

Parliament condemns inhumane police cells

10 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Lack of IDs a human right violation'

10 hrs ago | 116 Views

ZCTU members trial in false start

10 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zanu-PF opens fire on Mutodi

10 hrs ago | 994 Views

MDC cancels celebrations to honour Mugabe

10 hrs ago | 199 Views

Bread, maize-meal shortages hit Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 376 Views

'G40 using Mugabe burial as bargaining weapon to get amnesty from Mnangagwa'

10 hrs ago | 668 Views

No funds yet for Harare-Beitbridge Road dualisation

10 hrs ago | 182 Views

Chamisa's supporters demand military training, guns

11 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Police hunt public violence suspect

11 hrs ago | 592 Views

Bulawayo 'killer' vendor escapes jail

11 hrs ago | 400 Views

Mugoba a distinguished fighter, says Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 288 Views

Mugabe body arrives today

11 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Ex-liberation movements agree to stage anti-sanctions demos

11 hrs ago | 123 Views

Man kidnaps cops

11 hrs ago | 393 Views

Zera re-opens search for CEO

11 hrs ago | 136 Views

Airports told to revamp emergency services

11 hrs ago | 85 Views

Top referees fail fitness test

11 hrs ago | 263 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days