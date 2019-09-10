Shoplifter spared 3 months jail time

News / National

by Staff reporter

A BULAWAYO woman has been sentenced to three months in prison for stealing liquor worth RTGS $170 from Pick n Pay Supermarket.Judith Sibanda (47) of Old Pumula suburb stole a 750 millilitre bottle of Amarula liquor from the supermarket located along Fife Street in the city centre.Sibanda pleaded guilty to theft when she appeared before Bulawayo magistrate, Ms Ulukile Muleya. The magistrate sentenced her to a wholly suspended three months in prison on condition that she repays the supermarket.Sibanda apologised before the court saying that she wanted to resell the liquor."It was a mistake. I wanted to resell the liquor Your Worship. I admit that I had no right to steal it," she said.Prosecuting, Mr Mufaro Mageza said on July 24, Sibanda was at Pick n Pay supermarket where she stole a bottle of Amarula. "The accused person hid the bottle in between her thighs and went away," he said.The prosecutor said Sibanda went back to the supermarket on September 7 where she was identified by one of the security guards from a Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage leading to her arrest.