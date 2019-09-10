Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SA xenophobia targets Zimbabweans

by Staff reporter
10 Sep 2019 at 07:26hrs | Views
Fresh violence by seemingly deranged South African mobs is now targeting Zimbabweans - following the recent death of a former president Robert Mugabe, who is accused of triggering a mass exodus to the neighbouring country during his ruinous rule.

Zimbabwe ambassador to South Africa, David Hamadziripi, told the Daily News yesterday that many people were living in fear following the death of yet another Zimbabwean over the weekend.

The South African police have confirmed that 12 people have been killed during the recent outbreak of xenophobic violence in the country.

Police Minister Bheki Cele, however, said that this number could change once investigations into the conditions under which they died were concluded.

The minister also said that a total of 639 people had been arrested for various offenses over the last few weeks that the looting and violence had occurred.

"The number is 12 but people in South Africa, they still get murdered, so with that period what helps us to finalise is an investigation into how it happened. The number might go down if we continue with our proper investigations but the number, for now, is 12."

Source - Daily News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Robert Mugabe's funeral motorcade

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Kasukuwere blames Mnangagwa for Mugabe's death

35 mins ago | 201 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor gets top RBZ post

45 mins ago | 171 Views

WATCH: Robert Mugabe's body arrives in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 784 Views

AUDIO: Energy Mutodi unearthes plot to oust Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 2050 Views

Jacob Mudenda set to challenge Mnangagwa?

4 hrs ago | 2096 Views

Foreign students to stay in UK for 2 years after finishing studies

4 hrs ago | 665 Views

What follows the flight of Foreigners is the flight of money

5 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Notorious House maid jailed

5 hrs ago | 1307 Views

Kwekwe man killed over gambling

6 hrs ago | 478 Views

Paul Siwela resurfaces on TV - calls for Matabeleland breakaway

6 hrs ago | 1556 Views

Giving Mugabe a hero's send-off proves we love our dictators and don't want change - not yet

6 hrs ago | 499 Views

MDC turns 20 today

6 hrs ago | 158 Views

Uncle Sam sides with the masses, whilst ZANU PF focusses on its self

6 hrs ago | 639 Views

PHOTOS: Nigerians finally leave South Africa

7 hrs ago | 10145 Views

PHOTO: Mysterious fire appears at National heroes acre

7 hrs ago | 7932 Views

Zhuwao assigns Bustop TV to cover Mugabe funeral

8 hrs ago | 3670 Views

'Bread to cost $30 in December'

8 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Drama as ivory poachers are arrested in Harare

9 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Zanu PF hypocrites left in the bare as ED negotiates heroes acre for Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 3715 Views

'Tsvangirai postponed MDC launch because of Joshua Nkomo's death'

9 hrs ago | 970 Views

Mugabe burial mystery deepens

10 hrs ago | 7020 Views

Ministers to be charged for Parly truancy: Mudenda

10 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mohadi ordered to appear in court in person

10 hrs ago | 768 Views

Mnangagwa has impoverished us: Green Bombers

10 hrs ago | 2101 Views

Model sues minister, ZRP boss, PG Newsday

10 hrs ago | 538 Views

Police bust robbery syndicate

10 hrs ago | 693 Views

Man axes wife, 2 children

10 hrs ago | 724 Views

Man found dead in car

10 hrs ago | 998 Views

Potraz seeks to protect public from radiation effects

10 hrs ago | 134 Views

Soldier beats up, kidnaps 2 cops

10 hrs ago | 805 Views

'Zacc not fully independent'

10 hrs ago | 364 Views

Parliament condemns inhumane police cells

10 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Lack of IDs a human right violation'

10 hrs ago | 116 Views

ZCTU members trial in false start

10 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zanu-PF opens fire on Mutodi

10 hrs ago | 994 Views

MDC cancels celebrations to honour Mugabe

10 hrs ago | 199 Views

Bread, maize-meal shortages hit Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 374 Views

'G40 using Mugabe burial as bargaining weapon to get amnesty from Mnangagwa'

10 hrs ago | 668 Views

No funds yet for Harare-Beitbridge Road dualisation

10 hrs ago | 182 Views

Chamisa's supporters demand military training, guns

11 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Police hunt public violence suspect

11 hrs ago | 592 Views

Bulawayo 'killer' vendor escapes jail

11 hrs ago | 400 Views

Mugoba a distinguished fighter, says Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 288 Views

Mugabe body arrives today

11 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Ex-liberation movements agree to stage anti-sanctions demos

11 hrs ago | 123 Views

Man kidnaps cops

11 hrs ago | 393 Views

Zera re-opens search for CEO

11 hrs ago | 136 Views

Airports told to revamp emergency services

11 hrs ago | 85 Views

Top referees fail fitness test

11 hrs ago | 263 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days