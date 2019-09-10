SA xenophobia targets Zimbabweans

News / National

by Staff reporter

Fresh violence by seemingly deranged South African mobs is now targeting Zimbabweans - following the recent death of a former president Robert Mugabe, who is accused of triggering a mass exodus to the neighbouring country during his ruinous rule.Zimbabwe ambassador to South Africa, David Hamadziripi, told the Daily News yesterday that many people were living in fear following the death of yet another Zimbabwean over the weekend.The South African police have confirmed that 12 people have been killed during the recent outbreak of xenophobic violence in the country.Police Minister Bheki Cele, however, said that this number could change once investigations into the conditions under which they died were concluded.The minister also said that a total of 639 people had been arrested for various offenses over the last few weeks that the looting and violence had occurred."The number is 12 but people in South Africa, they still get murdered, so with that period what helps us to finalise is an investigation into how it happened. The number might go down if we continue with our proper investigations but the number, for now, is 12."