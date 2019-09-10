Latest News Editor's Choice


Mohadi maintenance row

by Staff reporter
10 Sep 2019 at 07:27hrs | Views
Vice President Kembo Mohadi is challenging his ex-wife Tambudzani's US$13 000 post-divorce spousal maintenance demand, arguing that the 67-year-old senator no longer has dependent children to support.

The matter is set for hearing before High Court judge Justice Esther Muremba tomorrow.

Mohadi was been dragged to court by his wife, Tambudzani, who is demanding $13 394 per month in spousal maintenance.

The two are involved in a divorce case and allegations of adultery which are still before the courts. Through her lawyers, Messrs Scanlen and Holderness, Tambudzani, who is also Beitbridge Senator, filed a court application on Monday this week. The matter is yet to be set down for hearing.

Tambudzani said while she was living with Mohadi before separating in 1999, the couple purchased various businesses which are now under her husband's control. As a result she is now surviving on a minimal allowance from her position as a senator. Tambudzani said it was just and equitable for her to be awarded the sum of $13 394 per month as maintenance, which would enable her to enjoy and maintain a standard of living reasonably comparable to the standard of living she used to enjoy while living with Mohadi.

She also wants Mohadi to pay her legal costs to enable her to prosecute the pending divorce proceedings. Last month, Tambudzani petitioned the High Court seeking $1,5 million adultery damages from Mohadi's alleged current girlfriend, Juliet Mutavhatsindi, arguing she was still the VP's legal spouse.

Source - newsday - v

