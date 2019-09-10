Mupfumira files fresh bail application

News / National

by zimlive

Former tourism minister Priscah Mupfumira on Monday filed a fresh bail appeal before a Harare magistrate after languishing in prison for nearly two months.She appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti Guuriro who postponed the matter to Tuesday for ruling.The latest application comes after her bail bid at the High Court and Supreme Court hit a snag.Mupfumira is facing a slew of criminal abuse of office charges for allegedly directing the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) to make risky investments of up to US$95 million during a stint as the public service, labour and social welfare minister.She has been at Chikurubi Female Prison since July 27 after acting chief magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi upheld a certificate of detention issued by the Prosecutor General Kumbirai Hodzi.Mupfumira approached the High Court seeking bail admission but Justice Erica Ndewere dismissed the application saying the State had established compelling reasons justifying bail denial.Justice Ndewere however attacked Mutevedzi for refusing to entertain Mupfumira's bail application saying the magistrate "misdirected himself."The certificate produced by Hodzi barred any court from entertaining Mupfumira's bail before 21 days lapsed but Justice Ndewere insisted that the court was empowered to do so before proceeding to treat Mupfumira's bail application as a fresh appeal.As the battle escalated, Supreme Court judge Mary-Anne Gowora took a swipe at Ndewere saying she also grossly erred by hearing Mupfumira's bail application.The judge went on to set aside Ndewere's ruling, while emphasising the validity of Hodzi's certificate which has since lapsed.