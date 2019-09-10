Grace Mugabe told to apologise to Zimbabweans

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has urged former First Lady Grace Ntombizodwa Mugabe to apologise to Zimbabwe for the words and deeds of her former ZANU PF allies.In a tweet on Tuesday Mliswa said, "It's never too late for Former First Lady, Grace Mugabe to apologise to Zimbabweans for some of the rash, false utterances made by her to people like Mai Majuru etc These are some of the things that led to the demise of RGM. It's wise to always remember that it's good to be good."During the run-up to the 2014 ZANU PF Conference Grace's allies did a roadshow of rallies all over the country denigrating former Vice President Joice Mujuru accusing her of plotting to assassinate Mugabe so that she can succeed him.The rallies were followed by a purge of Mujuru's allies including Rugare Gumbo and Didymus Mutasa.Mliswa also urged Zimbabweans to unite as they bury the late Zimbabwean strongman Robert Mugabe."We never want to return to he said she said, it won't end. Many people said many things, we can't single out some over others. Let's bury our icon unitedly with respect and humility. He was beyond Zim, and for Africa and the world. The highest level of Ubuntu was shown by Mnangagwa to Mugabe." Mliswa added.