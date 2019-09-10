PHOTO: New parliament building near completion

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The new parliament building which is being constructed by the Shanghai Construction group at Mount Hampden, 18km north-west of Harare, is near completion.Images circulating on social media reveal that the construction is at an advanced stage and there is turning back.The construction site was commissioned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in November 2018.During the commissioning ceremony, Mnangagwa said China had provided a "grant, not a loan, to build a new parliament", without giving a figure."Other facilities like banks, hotels will be built around this place," Mnangagwa said adding that a "modern, smart city" was planned.The current building is too small to accommodate the blotted number of law makers.