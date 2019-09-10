Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZCTU President warns South Africa over Malema

by Mandla Ndlovu
10 Sep 2019 at 09:06hrs | Views
ZimbabweCongress of Trade Unions President Peter Mutasa has warned South Africans that the Economic freedom Fighters president Julius Malema's love for late Zimbabwe's strongman Robert Mugabe may cause him to follow into his footsteps.

Said Mutasa, "South Africans beware of your potential president. If he adores R G Mugabe this much and may follow the footsteps of his murderous hero, then you are in trouble. Don't say we didn't warn you."

Julius Malema has publicly declared that Mugabe is his hero and no one will tell him how to celebrate him.

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters announced that their party will host a memorial service for the late Mugabe on Thursday.

The memorial service will be held at the Orlando East Community Hall, Soweto in Johannesburg.

"The EFF will host a memorial service for the late President of Zimbabwe and Africa revolutionary Robert Mugabe to be addressed by Commander in Chief (Julius Malema)" said the party in a statement.



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's advisor gets top RBZ post

7 mins ago | 5 Views

WATCH: Robert Mugabe's body arrives in Zimbabwe

58 mins ago | 410 Views

AUDIO: Energy Mutodi unearthes plot to oust Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1724 Views

Jacob Mudenda set to challenge Mnangagwa?

3 hrs ago | 1837 Views

Foreign students to stay in UK for 2 years after finishing studies

3 hrs ago | 577 Views

What follows the flight of Foreigners is the flight of money

5 hrs ago | 1106 Views

Notorious House maid jailed

5 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Kwekwe man killed over gambling

5 hrs ago | 452 Views

Paul Siwela resurfaces on TV - calls for Matabeleland breakaway

5 hrs ago | 1483 Views

Giving Mugabe a hero's send-off proves we love our dictators and don't want change - not yet

5 hrs ago | 482 Views

MDC turns 20 today

5 hrs ago | 157 Views

Uncle Sam sides with the masses, whilst ZANU PF focusses on its self

6 hrs ago | 627 Views

PHOTOS: Nigerians finally leave South Africa

6 hrs ago | 9680 Views

PHOTO: Mysterious fire appears at National heroes acre

7 hrs ago | 7588 Views

Zhuwao assigns Bustop TV to cover Mugabe funeral

7 hrs ago | 3577 Views

'Bread to cost $30 in December'

8 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Drama as ivory poachers are arrested in Harare

8 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Zanu PF hypocrites left in the bare as ED negotiates heroes acre for Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 3592 Views

'Tsvangirai postponed MDC launch because of Joshua Nkomo's death'

8 hrs ago | 944 Views

Mugabe burial mystery deepens

9 hrs ago | 6850 Views

Ministers to be charged for Parly truancy: Mudenda

9 hrs ago | 343 Views

Mohadi ordered to appear in court in person

9 hrs ago | 761 Views

Mnangagwa has impoverished us: Green Bombers

9 hrs ago | 2045 Views

Model sues minister, ZRP boss, PG Newsday

9 hrs ago | 530 Views

Police bust robbery syndicate

9 hrs ago | 687 Views

Man axes wife, 2 children

9 hrs ago | 712 Views

Man found dead in car

9 hrs ago | 991 Views

Potraz seeks to protect public from radiation effects

9 hrs ago | 132 Views

Soldier beats up, kidnaps 2 cops

9 hrs ago | 784 Views

'Zacc not fully independent'

9 hrs ago | 354 Views

Parliament condemns inhumane police cells

9 hrs ago | 99 Views

'Lack of IDs a human right violation'

9 hrs ago | 113 Views

ZCTU members trial in false start

10 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zanu-PF opens fire on Mutodi

10 hrs ago | 974 Views

MDC cancels celebrations to honour Mugabe

10 hrs ago | 199 Views

Bread, maize-meal shortages hit Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 366 Views

'G40 using Mugabe burial as bargaining weapon to get amnesty from Mnangagwa'

10 hrs ago | 658 Views

No funds yet for Harare-Beitbridge Road dualisation

10 hrs ago | 179 Views

Chamisa's supporters demand military training, guns

10 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Police hunt public violence suspect

10 hrs ago | 581 Views

Bulawayo 'killer' vendor escapes jail

10 hrs ago | 398 Views

Mugoba a distinguished fighter, says Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 286 Views

Mugabe body arrives today

10 hrs ago | 994 Views

Ex-liberation movements agree to stage anti-sanctions demos

10 hrs ago | 123 Views

Man kidnaps cops

10 hrs ago | 389 Views

Zera re-opens search for CEO

10 hrs ago | 135 Views

Airports told to revamp emergency services

10 hrs ago | 82 Views

Top referees fail fitness test

10 hrs ago | 262 Views

Indigenous churches pay tribute to Mugabe

10 hrs ago | 288 Views

Nepotistic appointment exposed as Ndiraya is eliminated, fails test

10 hrs ago | 784 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days