ZCTU President warns South Africa over Malema

by Mandla Ndlovu

ZimbabweCongress of Trade Unions President Peter Mutasa has warned South Africans that the Economic freedom Fighters president Julius Malema's love for late Zimbabwe's strongman Robert Mugabe may cause him to follow into his footsteps.Said Mutasa, "South Africans beware of your potential president. If he adores R G Mugabe this much and may follow the footsteps of his murderous hero, then you are in trouble. Don't say we didn't warn you."Julius Malema has publicly declared that Mugabe is his hero and no one will tell him how to celebrate him.Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters announced that their party will host a memorial service for the late Mugabe on Thursday.The memorial service will be held at the Orlando East Community Hall, Soweto in Johannesburg."The EFF will host a memorial service for the late President of Zimbabwe and Africa revolutionary Robert Mugabe to be addressed by Commander in Chief (Julius Malema)" said the party in a statement.