Mupfumira bail ruling Today

Former Minister of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Prisca Mupfumira is pinning her hopes for freedom on a bail application ruling set for tomorrow after the lapse of the 21-day detention period.The former cabinet minister will either taste freedom or remain behind bars, as a ruling on her bail application is expected to be delivered on Tuesday.This follows Mupfumira's first formal bail application made last Friday after the elapse of the 21-day detention period in terms of section 32 of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act.The initial court appearance was on the 27th of July.Mupfumira is facing charges of criminal abuse of office involving US $95 million allegedly siphoned from the National Social Security Authority-NSSA.