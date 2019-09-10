University of Zimbabwe shutdown to mourn Mugabe

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The University of Zimbabwe has announced that it is shutting down for the 12th to the 15th of September to mourn the former Chancellor of the university Robert Mugabe who died of old age in Singapore.In a statement, the University said all students in university accommodation should have checked out by 1000hrs on Thursday.Students are expected back on campus on Sunday 15 September.Commenting on the matter Communications guru Charlton Tsodzo aid, "In this difficult economy you want vana to vacate halls of residence to go where? Jus for purposes dzekuchema Mugabe? You want girl children to be abused as they try to look for somewhere to temporarily squat? Do you know how hard it is just to get children into college and hoping against all hope they will make it to end fo semester...inobvepi mari yekuti vadzoke kumba especially those who live way out of Harare? This should be challenged in a court of law."Mugabe will be buried on Sunday at a place yet to be announced.