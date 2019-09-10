Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZANU PF headquarters built using civil servants money?

by Mandla Ndlovu
10 Sep 2019 at 10:12hrs
The infamous ZANU PF Jongwe house was built using money deducted from tax civil servants it has emerged.

A 1988 payslip posted by journalist Mthulisi Mthuthu on social media shows a deduction of a tax called ZANU PF HQ Fund.




Zimbabweans on social media have have accused ZANU PF of abusing the citizens that assisted them to build their property.

The ZANU PF Building is a 15-story high-rise building in Harare.



