Mugabes urged to make peace with ZANU PF

by Staff Reporter
10 Sep 2019 at 11:26hrs | Views
The family of the late former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe who died on 6 September has been urged to make peace with Zanu-PF or remain to suffer for his sins.

This follows reported clashes between President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government and Mugabe's family over where the former President who died in Singapore will be buried.

According to some reports, senior Zanu-PF leaders like chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and commissar Victor Matemadanda have been banned from Mugabe's funeral.

However, respected Human Rights lawyer Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya said it is in the best interest for the Mugabe family to be in good books with Zanu-PF and especially Mnangagwa.

"President Robert Mugabe is gone and will not return. My advice to the Mugabe family especially Grace is to make peace with their ZANU PF colleagues especially Mnangagwa," he said.

" Mugabe was not clean. He wronged others and they wronged him in return. You are the losers if not careful. Be sober!"



Source - Byo24News

