Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa summons Grace Mugabe to State House

by Mandla Ndlovu
10 Sep 2019 at 12:06hrs | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has summoned former First Lady Grace Mugabe to State House upon arrival in the country Professor Jonathan Moyo has revealed.

Said Prof Moyo on Tuesday, "In a the Mountain won't go to Mohammed message carried by Mohadi, Mnangagwa wants Amai Mugabe, on arrival in Harare, to leave President Mugabe's body at One Commando and immediately go see him at State House. Yet she has a duty of care to be with her husband's body at all times!"

There has been disagreements between the Mugabe family and the government over where the remains of late Zimbabwe's strongman Robert Mugabe should be buried.


Some family members want the body to be laid to rest in his rural Zvimba home while the government wants him at the Heroes acre.

It is reported that Grace will advise the family on the last wishes of Mugabe.

On  Monday a delegation led by Vice President Kembo Mohadi left Harare for Singapore yfor the repatriation of the remains of Mugabe.

The delegation comprised members of the Mugabe and Marufu families, ZANU PF secretary for Women's League Mabel Chinomona and Politburo members Edna Madzongwe and Sydney Sekeramayi.



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Robert Mugabe's body arrives in Zimbabwe

26 mins ago | 99 Views

AUDIO: Energy Mutodi unearthes plot to oust Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1388 Views

Jacob Mudenda set to challenge Mnangagwa?

2 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Foreign students to stay in UK for 2 years after finishing studies

3 hrs ago | 501 Views

What follows the flight of Foreigners is the flight of money

4 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Notorious House maid jailed

4 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Kwekwe man killed over gambling

4 hrs ago | 416 Views

Paul Siwela resurfaces on TV - calls for Matabeleland breakaway

5 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Giving Mugabe a hero's send-off proves we love our dictators and don't want change - not yet

5 hrs ago | 466 Views

MDC turns 20 today

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

Uncle Sam sides with the masses, whilst ZANU PF focusses on its self

5 hrs ago | 614 Views

PHOTOS: Nigerians finally leave South Africa

6 hrs ago | 9196 Views

PHOTO: Mysterious fire appears at National heroes acre

6 hrs ago | 7150 Views

Zhuwao assigns Bustop TV to cover Mugabe funeral

7 hrs ago | 3481 Views

'Bread to cost $30 in December'

7 hrs ago | 1056 Views

Drama as ivory poachers are arrested in Harare

7 hrs ago | 1114 Views

Zanu PF hypocrites left in the bare as ED negotiates heroes acre for Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 3507 Views

'Tsvangirai postponed MDC launch because of Joshua Nkomo's death'

8 hrs ago | 906 Views

Mugabe burial mystery deepens

9 hrs ago | 6655 Views

Ministers to be charged for Parly truancy: Mudenda

9 hrs ago | 342 Views

Mohadi ordered to appear in court in person

9 hrs ago | 755 Views

Mnangagwa has impoverished us: Green Bombers

9 hrs ago | 2017 Views

Model sues minister, ZRP boss, PG Newsday

9 hrs ago | 522 Views

Police bust robbery syndicate

9 hrs ago | 682 Views

Man axes wife, 2 children

9 hrs ago | 707 Views

Man found dead in car

9 hrs ago | 977 Views

Potraz seeks to protect public from radiation effects

9 hrs ago | 131 Views

Soldier beats up, kidnaps 2 cops

9 hrs ago | 772 Views

'Zacc not fully independent'

9 hrs ago | 347 Views

Parliament condemns inhumane police cells

9 hrs ago | 99 Views

'Lack of IDs a human right violation'

9 hrs ago | 112 Views

ZCTU members trial in false start

9 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zanu-PF opens fire on Mutodi

9 hrs ago | 956 Views

MDC cancels celebrations to honour Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 198 Views

Bread, maize-meal shortages hit Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 355 Views

'G40 using Mugabe burial as bargaining weapon to get amnesty from Mnangagwa'

9 hrs ago | 638 Views

No funds yet for Harare-Beitbridge Road dualisation

9 hrs ago | 178 Views

Chamisa's supporters demand military training, guns

9 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Police hunt public violence suspect

9 hrs ago | 567 Views

Bulawayo 'killer' vendor escapes jail

9 hrs ago | 393 Views

Mugoba a distinguished fighter, says Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 284 Views

Mugabe body arrives today

9 hrs ago | 988 Views

Ex-liberation movements agree to stage anti-sanctions demos

9 hrs ago | 122 Views

Man kidnaps cops

9 hrs ago | 388 Views

Zera re-opens search for CEO

9 hrs ago | 135 Views

Airports told to revamp emergency services

9 hrs ago | 81 Views

Top referees fail fitness test

9 hrs ago | 262 Views

Indigenous churches pay tribute to Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 262 Views

Nepotistic appointment exposed as Ndiraya is eliminated, fails test

9 hrs ago | 771 Views

Kamabarami takes BCC head on

10 hrs ago | 572 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days