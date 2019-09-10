Mnangagwa summons Grace Mugabe to State House

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has summoned former First Lady Grace Mugabe to State House upon arrival in the country Professor Jonathan Moyo has revealed.Said Prof Moyo on Tuesday, "In a the Mountain won't go to Mohammed message carried by Mohadi, Mnangagwa wants Amai Mugabe, on arrival in Harare, to leave President Mugabe's body at One Commando and immediately go see him at State House. Yet she has a duty of care to be with her husband's body at all times!"There has been disagreements between the Mugabe family and the government over where the remains of late Zimbabwe's strongman Robert Mugabe should be buried.Some family members want the body to be laid to rest in his rural Zvimba home while the government wants him at the Heroes acre.It is reported that Grace will advise the family on the last wishes of Mugabe.On Monday a delegation led by Vice President Kembo Mohadi left Harare for Singapore yfor the repatriation of the remains of Mugabe.The delegation comprised members of the Mugabe and Marufu families, ZANU PF secretary for Women's League Mabel Chinomona and Politburo members Edna Madzongwe and Sydney Sekeramayi.