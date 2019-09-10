Robert Mugabe's burial cancelled?

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Money, money, money. Large amounts of money are being thrown at the grey-hairs. They can take the money and the shiny cars (who wouldn't?). But will the family relent? This macabre spectacle is far from over. — Brezh Malaba (@BrezhMalaba) September 10, 2019

The burial of the late former President Robert Mugabe slated for Sunday has been postponed indefinitely, sources have told @zimlive pic.twitter.com/0YSzZj7eug — ZimLive (@zimlive) September 10, 2019

Online news publication Zimlive has reported that the burial of the late former President Robert Mugabe slated for Sunday 15 September has been postponed indefinitely.The report comes a day after President Emmerson Mnangagwa dispatched a delegation led by Vice President Kembo Mohadi to Singapore to collect the remains of late Zimbabwe's strongman.There are unconfirmed reports coming from Harare that the state has been using money to bribe the Mugabe family to accept that he be buried at the National Heroes acre.Minister of Information Monica Mutsvangw a issued a statement on Tuesday saying, "On Saturday the 14th of September 2019, the body would be at the National Sports Stadium for the State Funeral Service where Zimbabweans and other foreign dignitaries and members of the diplomatic corps will have an opportunity to pay their last respects to our departed hero."