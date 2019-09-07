WATCH:Satire George Charamba begs Grace to bury Mugabe at heroes acre

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Bustop TV has released a new skit of which depicts Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba begging Former First Lady Grace Mugabe to allow the government to bury the late President Robert Mugabe at heroes acre.In the skit, Gonyeti who is acting the role of Grace is narrating how Mugabe dies and then Charamba begins to beg her that they must allow him to be interred at the national shrine.In a typical Grace Mugabe manner, Gonyeti tells Charamba that she is the only one who will decide where Mugabe will be buried. She also threatens Charamba that she has his secrets.Gonyeti was recently abducted by state agents over her skits which offer political commentary.Watch the video below: