'Mnangagwa punishing Mugabe in death'

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been accused of crying crocodile tears over the death of his predecessor Robert Mugabe as he is still punishing the former Zimbabwean leader in his death.Mugabe (95) died at a hospital in Singapore on 6 September.Following revelations by former Zanu-PF spin doctor Professor Jonathan Moyo that Mnangagwa has demanded a meeting with Mugabe's wife Grace at State House when Mugabe's body is repatriated to Zimbabwe, the former President's loyalists feel his successor actually turning the knife in the wounds of Mugabe's family."Mnangagwa might want to create an impression that he is mourning Mugabe but in reality he is still fixing Mugabe in death. The demand to meet Mugabe's widow at State House is an insult to the former President and the rest of the family."For someone like Mnangagwa who worked under Mugabe for so many years and actually visited some families with the former President, he knows that you do not summon a bereaved family but go to them to convey condolences and any other business that you want to discuss with them."What he is doing to Grace is a shameful act of act of mistimed vengeance and against the African culture of consoling bereaved families," said a Mugabe loyalist who declined to be named.Prof Moyo revealed that Mnangagwa's deputy Kembo Mohadi, who led a government delegation to Singapore for the repatriation of Mugabe told Grace that the President wanted to hold a meeting with her as soon as she arrives in the country.