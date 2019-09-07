Mnangagwa meets Zvimba Chiefs over Mugabe burial

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation has announced that President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa had a meeting with Chiefs from Zvimba, Elders and Members of the Mugabe Family, led by Chief Zvimba to discuss the burial of former Zimbabwe’s strongman Robert Mugabe.The report says the delegation appreciated Government support from time of hospitalisation and treatment.The meeting comes after the Mugabe family said the burial of Mugabe will be decided by the Chiefs and the clan leaders.Earlier on Friday reports coming from indicated that the burial of Mugabe might be moved from Sunday if there was no agreement between the family and the state.The body of Mugabe is expected to arrive in the country on Wednesday where it shall lie at the Tongogara barracks before it is taken to the National Sports centre on Saturday for a memorial service.A delegation led by Vice President Kembo Mohadi is currently in Singapore to collect the remains