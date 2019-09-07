Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa meets Mugabe family representatives

by Staff reporter
22 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has met with chiefs from Zvimba, elders and members of the Mugabe family, led by Chief Zvimba, regarding burial arrangements of former President Robert Mugabe.

Speaking after the meeting which took place at President Mnangagwa's Munhumutapa offices, in Harare this Tuesday, Deputy Chief Secretary - Presidential Communications, Mr George Charamba said the delegation pledged full support to government arrangements and programmes which are being drawn up and executed in close consultation with the family of Zimbabwe's founding father.

"The delegation appreciated government support from time of hospitalization and treatment of former President and founding father, Cde Mugabe, right up to the time of his passing on. They were thankful especially for government's arrangements and support in repatriating the remains of the former President which are expected in tomorrow afternoon. The Delegation pledged full support to government arrangements and programmes which are being drawn up and executed in close consultation with the family of the late departed," he said.

The government on Monday dispatched a delegation led by Vice President Kembo Mohadi and also comprising family members to help with the repatriation of former President Mugabe's body.

The body is expected in the country this Wednesday, with burial set for Sunday 15 September.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Kasukuwere blames Mnangagwa for Mugabe's death

11 mins ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor gets top RBZ post

22 mins ago | 35 Views

WATCH: Robert Mugabe's body arrives in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 566 Views

AUDIO: Energy Mutodi unearthes plot to oust Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1878 Views

Jacob Mudenda set to challenge Mnangagwa?

3 hrs ago | 1934 Views

Foreign students to stay in UK for 2 years after finishing studies

3 hrs ago | 616 Views

What follows the flight of Foreigners is the flight of money

5 hrs ago | 1145 Views

Notorious House maid jailed

5 hrs ago | 1269 Views

Kwekwe man killed over gambling

5 hrs ago | 467 Views

Paul Siwela resurfaces on TV - calls for Matabeleland breakaway

5 hrs ago | 1515 Views

Giving Mugabe a hero's send-off proves we love our dictators and don't want change - not yet

5 hrs ago | 489 Views

MDC turns 20 today

6 hrs ago | 158 Views

Uncle Sam sides with the masses, whilst ZANU PF focusses on its self

6 hrs ago | 631 Views

PHOTOS: Nigerians finally leave South Africa

6 hrs ago | 9885 Views

PHOTO: Mysterious fire appears at National heroes acre

7 hrs ago | 7761 Views

Zhuwao assigns Bustop TV to cover Mugabe funeral

8 hrs ago | 3617 Views

'Bread to cost $30 in December'

8 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Drama as ivory poachers are arrested in Harare

8 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Zanu PF hypocrites left in the bare as ED negotiates heroes acre for Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 3626 Views

'Tsvangirai postponed MDC launch because of Joshua Nkomo's death'

9 hrs ago | 955 Views

Mugabe burial mystery deepens

10 hrs ago | 6931 Views

Ministers to be charged for Parly truancy: Mudenda

10 hrs ago | 344 Views

Mohadi ordered to appear in court in person

10 hrs ago | 763 Views

Mnangagwa has impoverished us: Green Bombers

10 hrs ago | 2071 Views

Model sues minister, ZRP boss, PG Newsday

10 hrs ago | 536 Views

Police bust robbery syndicate

10 hrs ago | 690 Views

Man axes wife, 2 children

10 hrs ago | 715 Views

Man found dead in car

10 hrs ago | 997 Views

Potraz seeks to protect public from radiation effects

10 hrs ago | 134 Views

Soldier beats up, kidnaps 2 cops

10 hrs ago | 792 Views

'Zacc not fully independent'

10 hrs ago | 357 Views

Parliament condemns inhumane police cells

10 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Lack of IDs a human right violation'

10 hrs ago | 115 Views

ZCTU members trial in false start

10 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zanu-PF opens fire on Mutodi

10 hrs ago | 984 Views

MDC cancels celebrations to honour Mugabe

10 hrs ago | 199 Views

Bread, maize-meal shortages hit Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 371 Views

'G40 using Mugabe burial as bargaining weapon to get amnesty from Mnangagwa'

10 hrs ago | 663 Views

No funds yet for Harare-Beitbridge Road dualisation

10 hrs ago | 180 Views

Chamisa's supporters demand military training, guns

10 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Police hunt public violence suspect

10 hrs ago | 588 Views

Bulawayo 'killer' vendor escapes jail

10 hrs ago | 399 Views

Mugoba a distinguished fighter, says Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 287 Views

Mugabe body arrives today

10 hrs ago | 995 Views

Ex-liberation movements agree to stage anti-sanctions demos

10 hrs ago | 123 Views

Man kidnaps cops

10 hrs ago | 391 Views

Zera re-opens search for CEO

10 hrs ago | 135 Views

Airports told to revamp emergency services

10 hrs ago | 84 Views

Top referees fail fitness test

10 hrs ago | 262 Views

Indigenous churches pay tribute to Mugabe

10 hrs ago | 292 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days