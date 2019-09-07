Mnangagwa meets Mugabe family representatives

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has met with chiefs from Zvimba, elders and members of the Mugabe family, led by Chief Zvimba, regarding burial arrangements of former President Robert Mugabe.Speaking after the meeting which took place at President Mnangagwa's Munhumutapa offices, in Harare this Tuesday, Deputy Chief Secretary - Presidential Communications, Mr George Charamba said the delegation pledged full support to government arrangements and programmes which are being drawn up and executed in close consultation with the family of Zimbabwe's founding father."The delegation appreciated government support from time of hospitalization and treatment of former President and founding father, Cde Mugabe, right up to the time of his passing on. They were thankful especially for government's arrangements and support in repatriating the remains of the former President which are expected in tomorrow afternoon. The Delegation pledged full support to government arrangements and programmes which are being drawn up and executed in close consultation with the family of the late departed," he said.The government on Monday dispatched a delegation led by Vice President Kembo Mohadi and also comprising family members to help with the repatriation of former President Mugabe's body.The body is expected in the country this Wednesday, with burial set for Sunday 15 September.