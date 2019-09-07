University of Zimbabwe students defiant over Mugabe burial

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

University of Zimbabwe students have vowed to defy an order by the President Emmerson Mnangagwa led University of Zimbabwe to vacate from the students quarters till the mourning period for the late Robert Mugabe has passed.In a letter written to the Dean of students the Zimbabwe National Students Union said the press release violates the welfare of the students in residence as this development was never highlighted on the academic calendar for this semester and will cause major inconveniences to students through travelling expenses and other foreseeable and unforeseeable circumstances.Mugabe is expected to be laid to rest on Monday.