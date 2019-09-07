Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

University of Zimbabwe students defiant over Mugabe burial

by Mandla Ndlovu
22 hrs ago | Views
University of Zimbabwe students have vowed to defy an order by the President Emmerson Mnangagwa led University of Zimbabwe to vacate from the students quarters till the mourning period for the late Robert Mugabe has passed.

In a letter written to the Dean of students the Zimbabwe National Students Union said the press release violates the welfare of the students in residence as this development was never highlighted on the academic calendar for this semester and will cause major inconveniences to students through travelling expenses and other foreseeable and unforeseeable circumstances.

Mugabe is expected to be laid to rest on Monday.



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Kasukuwere blames Mnangagwa for Mugabe's death

26 mins ago | 138 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor gets top RBZ post

37 mins ago | 125 Views

WATCH: Robert Mugabe's body arrives in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 704 Views

AUDIO: Energy Mutodi unearthes plot to oust Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 2007 Views

Jacob Mudenda set to challenge Mnangagwa?

3 hrs ago | 2036 Views

Foreign students to stay in UK for 2 years after finishing studies

4 hrs ago | 644 Views

What follows the flight of Foreigners is the flight of money

5 hrs ago | 1177 Views

Notorious House maid jailed

5 hrs ago | 1293 Views

Kwekwe man killed over gambling

5 hrs ago | 474 Views

Paul Siwela resurfaces on TV - calls for Matabeleland breakaway

6 hrs ago | 1536 Views

Giving Mugabe a hero's send-off proves we love our dictators and don't want change - not yet

6 hrs ago | 495 Views

MDC turns 20 today

6 hrs ago | 158 Views

Uncle Sam sides with the masses, whilst ZANU PF focusses on its self

6 hrs ago | 635 Views

PHOTOS: Nigerians finally leave South Africa

7 hrs ago | 10064 Views

PHOTO: Mysterious fire appears at National heroes acre

7 hrs ago | 7882 Views

Zhuwao assigns Bustop TV to cover Mugabe funeral

8 hrs ago | 3652 Views

'Bread to cost $30 in December'

8 hrs ago | 1087 Views

Drama as ivory poachers are arrested in Harare

9 hrs ago | 1167 Views

Zanu PF hypocrites left in the bare as ED negotiates heroes acre for Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 3686 Views

'Tsvangirai postponed MDC launch because of Joshua Nkomo's death'

9 hrs ago | 967 Views

Mugabe burial mystery deepens

10 hrs ago | 6992 Views

Ministers to be charged for Parly truancy: Mudenda

10 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mohadi ordered to appear in court in person

10 hrs ago | 766 Views

Mnangagwa has impoverished us: Green Bombers

10 hrs ago | 2088 Views

Model sues minister, ZRP boss, PG Newsday

10 hrs ago | 538 Views

Police bust robbery syndicate

10 hrs ago | 693 Views

Man axes wife, 2 children

10 hrs ago | 722 Views

Man found dead in car

10 hrs ago | 998 Views

Potraz seeks to protect public from radiation effects

10 hrs ago | 134 Views

Soldier beats up, kidnaps 2 cops

10 hrs ago | 801 Views

'Zacc not fully independent'

10 hrs ago | 361 Views

Parliament condemns inhumane police cells

10 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Lack of IDs a human right violation'

10 hrs ago | 116 Views

ZCTU members trial in false start

10 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zanu-PF opens fire on Mutodi

10 hrs ago | 992 Views

MDC cancels celebrations to honour Mugabe

10 hrs ago | 199 Views

Bread, maize-meal shortages hit Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 374 Views

'G40 using Mugabe burial as bargaining weapon to get amnesty from Mnangagwa'

10 hrs ago | 668 Views

No funds yet for Harare-Beitbridge Road dualisation

10 hrs ago | 181 Views

Chamisa's supporters demand military training, guns

10 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Police hunt public violence suspect

10 hrs ago | 591 Views

Bulawayo 'killer' vendor escapes jail

10 hrs ago | 400 Views

Mugoba a distinguished fighter, says Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 288 Views

Mugabe body arrives today

10 hrs ago | 999 Views

Ex-liberation movements agree to stage anti-sanctions demos

10 hrs ago | 123 Views

Man kidnaps cops

10 hrs ago | 392 Views

Zera re-opens search for CEO

10 hrs ago | 136 Views

Airports told to revamp emergency services

10 hrs ago | 85 Views

Top referees fail fitness test

10 hrs ago | 263 Views

Indigenous churches pay tribute to Mugabe

11 hrs ago | 294 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days