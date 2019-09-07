PHOTOS: ANC delegation arrives to bury Mugabe

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The South African ruling Party’s African National Congress delegation led by its Secretary General-General Ace Magashule has arrived in Zimbabwe.The delegation includes former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba.Earlier on Tuesday, Magashule said his delegation will be at Victoria Falls for the 10th meeting of the former Liberation movements of Southern Africa and then they will join the nation to pay their last respects to the late Robert Mugabe.