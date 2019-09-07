WATCH: White journalist Barry Bateman calls Malema a poes live on TV

News / National

by Staff reporter

A clip from 24-hour news channel Newzroom Afrika that was picked up by, among others, Sizwe Dhlomo, appears to show EWN journalist Barry Bateman shaking his head somewhat in disbelief at what he just heard being said by EFF leader Julius Malema outside the Hawks' offices.It was later confirmed that Bateman had called Malema a "p**s", and EWN felt the need to issue an apology about it.Broadcaster Eyewitness News has apologised to EFF leader Julius Malema for the foul language used by its senior journalist, Barry Bateman on Tuesday."Bateman was caught on camera using derogatory words while in conversation with another reporter following an impromptu press briefing by Malema outside the Hawks' offices on Tuesday," the broadcaster said in a statement.The video has been shared widely on social media and Bateman's name was trending on Twitter on Tuesday."As EWN, we demand that our reporters abide by the same high standards that we expect from others."The broadcaster said Bateman was taken off air immediately after it was made aware of the video and will hold an internal probe that would deal with the matter appropriately.Malema was addressing the media following a meeting with the Hawks on Tuesday, where he was scheduled to deliver a warning statement.In the clip, Malema can be seen looking Bateman in the eye, in answer to whether Malema had assaulted a white policeman at the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela last year – as the Hawks appear keen to charge him for – and he replies: "I wish I did that. I wish I'd assaulted him. Now that it's a real issue, I wish I did a real thing. Proper. I regret not doing it. I should have done it."Malema apparently then refers to Bateman as "Boet", and tells him he isn't scared. "Uniform or no uniform. Afrikaner or no Afrikaner. White or pink! I deal with you! Decisively," he says, before thanking the gathered media and leaving.Bateman can then be seen shaking his head and apparently muttering the slur, "P**s!"