ICSAZ responds to former lecturer's allegations

The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in Zimbabwe continues to observe the highest standards of corporate governance and to conduct its examinations in a transparent and professional manner, the Institute's President, Mrs Letitia Gaga, has said.Commenting on allegations of exam fraud and poor corporate governance at the institute made by a former lecturer on the Institute's Diploma in Forensic Accounting course and published in the Press, Mrs Letitia Gaga said the allegations had been looked into and been found to be factually incorrect."It is unfortunate that the allegations by Mr Last Mapuranga, who was a lecturer on our Diploma in Forensic Accounting course, were published without the institute being given an opportunity to comment on them."It is unfortunate too that the article that was published failed to make it clear that Mr Mapuranga only lectured on our Diploma in Forensic Accounting course and was never at any time involved with the Chartered Secretaries qualification," she said"ICSAZ, which is a division of the international Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, is well known for its high standards of corporate governance and its commitment to promoting good corporate governance not only within its own structures and among its members but in the wider society as well."We have high standards and examinations are not easily passed. The allegations have been thoroughly investigated and been found to be factually incorrect," Mrs Gaga said."I would like to assure our members and all stakeholders that ICSAZ continues to uphold the highest standards not only when it comes to its chartered secretary qualification but in respect of all its activities, courses and examinations," she said.