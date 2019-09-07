Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ICSAZ responds to former lecturer's allegations

by Staff reporter
21 hrs ago | Views
The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in Zimbabwe continues to observe the highest standards of corporate governance and to conduct its examinations in a transparent and professional manner, the Institute's President, Mrs Letitia Gaga, has said.

Commenting on allegations of exam fraud and poor corporate governance at the institute made by a former lecturer on the Institute's Diploma in Forensic Accounting course and published in the Press, Mrs Letitia Gaga said the allegations had been looked into and been found to be factually incorrect.

"It is unfortunate that the allegations by Mr Last Mapuranga, who was a lecturer on our Diploma in Forensic Accounting course, were published without the institute being given an opportunity to comment on them.

"It is unfortunate too that the article that was published failed to make it clear that Mr Mapuranga only lectured on our Diploma in Forensic Accounting course and was never at any time involved with the Chartered Secretaries qualification," she said

"ICSAZ, which is a division of the international Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, is well known for its high standards of corporate governance and its commitment to promoting good corporate governance not only within its own structures and among its members but in the wider society as well.

"We have high standards and examinations are not easily passed. The allegations have been thoroughly investigated and been found to be factually incorrect," Mrs Gaga said.

"I would like to assure our members and all stakeholders that ICSAZ continues to uphold the highest standards not only when it comes to its chartered secretary qualification but in respect of all its activities, courses and examinations," she said.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - agencies

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Robert Mugabe's funeral motorcade

38 mins ago | 73 Views

Kasukuwere blames Mnangagwa for Mugabe's death

1 hr ago | 585 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor gets top RBZ post

1 hr ago | 421 Views

WATCH: Robert Mugabe's body arrives in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 1054 Views

AUDIO: Energy Mutodi unearthes plot to oust Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 2235 Views

Jacob Mudenda set to challenge Mnangagwa?

4 hrs ago | 2265 Views

Foreign students to stay in UK for 2 years after finishing studies

4 hrs ago | 719 Views

What follows the flight of Foreigners is the flight of money

6 hrs ago | 1237 Views

Notorious House maid jailed

6 hrs ago | 1338 Views

Kwekwe man killed over gambling

6 hrs ago | 482 Views

Paul Siwela resurfaces on TV - calls for Matabeleland breakaway

6 hrs ago | 1597 Views

Giving Mugabe a hero's send-off proves we love our dictators and don't want change - not yet

6 hrs ago | 508 Views

MDC turns 20 today

7 hrs ago | 158 Views

Uncle Sam sides with the masses, whilst ZANU PF focusses on its self

7 hrs ago | 645 Views

PHOTOS: Nigerians finally leave South Africa

7 hrs ago | 10543 Views

PHOTO: Mysterious fire appears at National heroes acre

8 hrs ago | 8128 Views

Zhuwao assigns Bustop TV to cover Mugabe funeral

8 hrs ago | 3716 Views

'Bread to cost $30 in December'

9 hrs ago | 1104 Views

Drama as ivory poachers are arrested in Harare

9 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Zanu PF hypocrites left in the bare as ED negotiates heroes acre for Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 3825 Views

'Tsvangirai postponed MDC launch because of Joshua Nkomo's death'

10 hrs ago | 982 Views

Mugabe burial mystery deepens

11 hrs ago | 7127 Views

Ministers to be charged for Parly truancy: Mudenda

11 hrs ago | 346 Views

Mohadi ordered to appear in court in person

11 hrs ago | 770 Views

Mnangagwa has impoverished us: Green Bombers

11 hrs ago | 2147 Views

Model sues minister, ZRP boss, PG Newsday

11 hrs ago | 543 Views

Police bust robbery syndicate

11 hrs ago | 696 Views

Man axes wife, 2 children

11 hrs ago | 730 Views

Man found dead in car

11 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Potraz seeks to protect public from radiation effects

11 hrs ago | 134 Views

Soldier beats up, kidnaps 2 cops

11 hrs ago | 817 Views

'Zacc not fully independent'

11 hrs ago | 369 Views

Parliament condemns inhumane police cells

11 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Lack of IDs a human right violation'

11 hrs ago | 116 Views

ZCTU members trial in false start

11 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zanu-PF opens fire on Mutodi

11 hrs ago | 1004 Views

MDC cancels celebrations to honour Mugabe

11 hrs ago | 202 Views

Bread, maize-meal shortages hit Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 382 Views

'G40 using Mugabe burial as bargaining weapon to get amnesty from Mnangagwa'

11 hrs ago | 674 Views

No funds yet for Harare-Beitbridge Road dualisation

11 hrs ago | 187 Views

Chamisa's supporters demand military training, guns

11 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Police hunt public violence suspect

11 hrs ago | 599 Views

Bulawayo 'killer' vendor escapes jail

11 hrs ago | 402 Views

Mugoba a distinguished fighter, says Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 288 Views

Mugabe body arrives today

11 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Ex-liberation movements agree to stage anti-sanctions demos

11 hrs ago | 124 Views

Man kidnaps cops

11 hrs ago | 396 Views

Zera re-opens search for CEO

11 hrs ago | 139 Views

Airports told to revamp emergency services

11 hrs ago | 85 Views

Top referees fail fitness test

11 hrs ago | 264 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days