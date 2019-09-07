'Mnangagwa bribes Mugabe family members with $10 000 each'

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa met with the relatives of the late former President Robert Mugabe and bribed them with ten thousand dollars Professor Jonathan Moyo has said.Moyo was speaking after the delegation from Zvimba chieftainship to discuss the burial of the late 95 year old former ZANU PF leader.Said Moyo, "Instead of going to mourn with them, he's summoning the chiefs of the bereaved to his office to bribe them with $10K cash bundles and promises of cars for the corrupt purpose of getting them to defy Gushungo's now known declaration to rest next to his mother at his ancestral home!"Reports from Harare say the delegation pledged full support to Government arrangements and programmes which are being drawn up and executed in close consultation with the family of the late departed."To add salt to injury, Mnangagwa dispatched Mabel Chinomona to accompany Kembo Mohadi to Singapore to repatriate Gushungo s body. An outright insult!" Moyo added.The meeting which is said to have lasted for under an hour took place at the Mnangagwa's Munhumutapa Offices."The delegation appreciated Government support from time of hospitalization and treatment of former President and Founding Father, R. G. Mugabe, right up to the time of his passing on. They were thankful especially for Government's arrangements and support in repatriating the remains of the former President which are expected in tomorrow afternoon." ZANU PF sources reported.