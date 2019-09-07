South Africa to set date to deport illegal foreigners

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule says the security cluster will set out timelines as to when undocumented foreign nationals will be deported.#XenophobiaSouthAfrica NM pic.twitter.com/Sg3c5bxQQP — CapricornFM News (@CapricornFMNews) September 10, 2019

South Africa's African National Congress Secretary General Ace Magashule told the neighboring country's media on Tuesday that the security cluster of that country will set out timelines as to when undocumented foreign nationals will be deported.Magashule who has been vocal on xenophobia and undocumented foreigners said, "We must deal with undocumented foreigners. They must be documented and those who continue doing acts of crime, things not meant to be done in a country they don't belong to, must actually be dealt with."If government must deport people, then they must actually do so."Magashule who was speaking ahead of his trip to Zimbabwe said the ANC and former liberation movements in neighbouring countries will meet in Zimbabwe, Tanzania and Angola to foster social cohesion.