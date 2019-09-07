Latest News Editor's Choice


Mike Moyo installed as Lozwi king Mambo

by Staff reporter
THE Lozwi people on Saturday celebrated the Mambo Dynasty day at Mawabeni in Matabeleland South province.

The colourful event, held at the Godonga homestead, was attended by chiefs drawn from across the country.

Mambo Dynasty Trust Youth chairperson Qiniso Sivako told Southern Eye that 80 chiefs drawn from across the country's 10 provinces were present among them chiefs Malisa, Musarurwa, Sinyoro, Murinye and Murambwa.

He said Mthwakazi king, Bulelani Lobengula Khumalo and renowned historian Phathisa Nyathi were also present at the event.

"A number of well-recognised artistes who were also present included Madlela Skhobokhobo, Victory Siyanqoba Trust, Manyanga traditional group and an upcoming poet Mduduzi Nyathi," Sivako said.

"This celebration is for the Mambo people to know about their king and his roots. I believe it is good for people to know their father, their leader, their king according to their dynasty and tradition. This day traces the history of the Mambo dynasty, which most youths seem to be ignorant of," Sivako added.

Lozwi king, Mike Moyo, attended the event in traditional garb.

The Lozwi clan recently installed Moyo, born on September 10, 1968 in Mawabeni, as king in an effort to revive their kingship.

Sivako said the kingmakers took advantage of the highly-attended ceremony to narrate Moyo's history.

"Academically, he also attained a master's degree with Lonton University in Britain and is now currently pursuing a doctorate in business administration, he opened a Wise Card Security Company in 1996 in South Africa," Sivako said.

The crowd feasted on 20 beasts slaughtered for the ceremony.

Source - newsday

