Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe's dogmatic policies stalled Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
10 Sep 2019 at 21:55hrs | Views
A SOUTH African corporate watchdog has said the late former President Robert Mugabe could have taken Zimbabwe far had he not adopted dogmatic economic policies prescribed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank in the formative years of the country's independence.

Benchmark Foundation's David van Wyk traced the country's economic problems to Mugabe being a "slave" to World Bank and IMF policies, resulting in de-industrialisation setting in and agriculture taking a serious knock.

"It is also a fact that in the late 1980s, Mugabe became a slave to the World Bank and the IMF, who destroyed not only Zimbabwean agriculture, but also recommended wholesale de-industrialisation in the country.

"Under different circumstances, he could have taken Zimbabwe so far, but we do not make history under conditions of our choice," Wyk argued in a series of tweets on Saturday.

Mugabe passed away on Friday at a Singapore hospital aged 95.

Bench Marks Foundation is a non-profit, faith-based organisation run by churches in South Africa.
It monitors corporate performance against an international measuring instrument, the Principles for Global Corporate Responsibility; Bench Marks for Measuring Business Performance.

"In following World Bank and IMF advice, the country became rapidly de-industrialised and unemployment grew apace. Mugabe's failure and that of the British government to address the land issue earlier on and taking advice from the IMF and World Bank are what led to the country's economic challenges," Wyk argued.

"He (Mugabe) also foolishly removed all protection for local industry at the advice of the World Bank and the IMF, as these global institutions advised him that he could import manufactured goods more cheaply than when Zimbabwe produced them.

"Your agriculture collapsed after the IMF/World Bank recommended in 1988 that the Zimbabwe government increases subsidies to cash crops and decrease subsidies to food crops so as to repay its inherited war debt from the Unilateral Declaration of Independence quicker (The World Bank and the IMF had funded the Rhodesian army)."

The Economic Structural Adjustment Programme (Esap) then piled economic woes onto an already struggling economy and suffering populace, Wyk added.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is also implementing austerity measures — that some liken to Esap 2 — which are widely blamed for impoverishing ordinary citizens.

". . . The IMF/World Bank then imposed the Esap on an already suffering population, which Zimbabweans joked should read Economic Suffering for African People."

Esap entailed, among others, the reduction of government expenditure, withdrawing subsidies, commercialising and privatising some

State-owned companies and introducing user-fees in the health and education sectors.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa to hold mock Heroes Acre burial for Mugabe on Sunday?

3 hrs ago | 2839 Views

Obiang Nguema jets in for Mugabe funeral

3 hrs ago | 485 Views

Mugabe is giving Mnangagwa a headache even in death

3 hrs ago | 982 Views

BREAKING: Equatorial Guinea President weeps for Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 1819 Views

Mnangagwa, Mugabes bury the hatchet, settles row to give Mugabe hero's burial

3 hrs ago | 2110 Views

Drama over the burial of Robert Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 1715 Views

Stampede to check if Mugabe is really dead

3 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Zimbabwe sets up centre for xenophobia victims

3 hrs ago | 285 Views

'Mliswa should have been arrested over US$400 000 bribe'

3 hrs ago | 450 Views

Chinese snub Zimbabweans in RGM Airport project

4 hrs ago | 640 Views

Zimbabwe's MPC, RBZ boards face a daunting task

4 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zifa in court victory

4 hrs ago | 239 Views

NRZ sues ex-Zanu-PF MP over $45 000 rentals debt

4 hrs ago | 180 Views

Lawyer in court over children's shares

4 hrs ago | 246 Views

MaZimnat ready to take on Cape Town marathon

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

Open Letter to the soul of R.G. Mugabe (currently in the purgatory)

6 hrs ago | 1605 Views

Mugabe family dismisses Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 7434 Views

Mliswa calls for a national day to appease ancestral spirits

7 hrs ago | 1223 Views

Minister Mthuli Ncube taken to court

8 hrs ago | 3759 Views

South Africa: Punish Xenophobic violence

8 hrs ago | 1343 Views

BREAKING: Robert Mugabe to be buried at heroes acre

8 hrs ago | 7944 Views

Mnangagwa gives up on Robert Mugabe's body?

9 hrs ago | 4747 Views

Old Mutual abandons more legal action against Peter Moyo

10 hrs ago | 707 Views

Superstition hits Mugabe family

10 hrs ago | 3570 Views

Mugabe offered Chiwenga presidency

10 hrs ago | 5062 Views

Zimbabwe faces serious turbulence

10 hrs ago | 1355 Views

Mugabe: A liberator turned oppressor

10 hrs ago | 211 Views

The emptiness of an ending

10 hrs ago | 604 Views

What Mugabe's legacy means to Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 572 Views

Is Harare really like Tripoli without war?

10 hrs ago | 748 Views

Mugabe Zimbabwe's hero and tyrant

10 hrs ago | 86 Views

I dreaded Mugabe's death for years, write ex-CIO boss

10 hrs ago | 2048 Views

Mugabe, Tsvangirai died miles away from Zimbabwe's dilapidated death traps

10 hrs ago | 299 Views

Mangudya faces daunting task

10 hrs ago | 789 Views

Tracing Mugabe's troubled legacy

10 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zimbabweans have never been as confused as they are today: Mugabe: Hero or villain?

10 hrs ago | 157 Views

Mugabe leaves a bitter legacy

10 hrs ago | 144 Views

Mugabe swallowed by Frankenstein monster

10 hrs ago | 669 Views

MDC MP sues Mthuli Ncube

10 hrs ago | 456 Views

Amateurish ZBC propaganda ridiculous

10 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Mugabe's influence on sports

10 hrs ago | 225 Views

Grace Mugabe demands Vice President post in deal to bury Bob at Heroes Acre

11 hrs ago | 8938 Views

Malema takes aim at Mnangagwa but says Mugabe overstayed in power

11 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Ndebele nation panic over Mambo King installation

11 hrs ago | 1638 Views

Mnangagwa tried to armtwist family into Mugabe Harare burial

11 hrs ago | 594 Views

ZACC starts cleansing councils of corrupt officials

11 hrs ago | 375 Views

Mapeza explains shock departure

11 hrs ago | 1262 Views

Mugabe's legacy: Diarrhoea outbreak hits Harare

11 hrs ago | 439 Views

Ian Khama snubs Mugabe funeral

11 hrs ago | 1319 Views

Thousands bid Mugabe farewell at Rufaro

11 hrs ago | 352 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days