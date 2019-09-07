Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Parents cry foul as schools open

by Staff reporter
20 hrs ago | Views
An unidentified guardian accompanies a pupil to board the school bus ahead of schools opening today in Harare

PARENTS and guardians yesterday expressed concern over the escalating prices of uniforms and groceries as they accompanied their children back to boarding schools.

Parents said they came face to face with reality that uniforms and groceries for their children were no longer affordable considering their salaries.

Government recently awarded civil servants a 76% cost of living adjustment which they described as far below their expectations.

The civil servants had demanded that the lowest paid worker be awarded $4 000 per month.

A survey carried out in Bulawayo revealed that some of shops had increased prices as the demand for uniforms and stationery peaked.

In an interview, one of the parents, Nutt Zondo said prices of books and transport had increased, but he was not sure about fees.

"Prices have skyrocketed. I used to buy an exercise book for $1 at the beginning of the year, but now the cheapest is going for $3, a pair of trousers is going for $90 and transport fares have tripled," Zondo said.

Another parent, Vimbai Hunidzarira said: "We are just sending our children for the sake of sending them, we are left with nothing. Anytime, the fees can go up and we have nothing to offer because our pay has not been increased."

At some boarding schools, pupils are now being asked to bring additional groceries, including beans and rice, to augment fees.

"It has not been easy. They have staggered the payment plan for the fees, everything is now very expensive. Prices have skyrocketed, but our salaries have not been increased at all," another parent Mthabisi Ndebele said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Kasukuwere blames Mnangagwa for Mugabe's death

22 mins ago | 98 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor gets top RBZ post

32 mins ago | 98 Views

WATCH: Robert Mugabe's body arrives in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 661 Views

AUDIO: Energy Mutodi unearthes plot to oust Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1971 Views

Jacob Mudenda set to challenge Mnangagwa?

3 hrs ago | 2004 Views

Foreign students to stay in UK for 2 years after finishing studies

4 hrs ago | 634 Views

What follows the flight of Foreigners is the flight of money

5 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Notorious House maid jailed

5 hrs ago | 1288 Views

Kwekwe man killed over gambling

5 hrs ago | 473 Views

Paul Siwela resurfaces on TV - calls for Matabeleland breakaway

6 hrs ago | 1529 Views

Giving Mugabe a hero's send-off proves we love our dictators and don't want change - not yet

6 hrs ago | 492 Views

MDC turns 20 today

6 hrs ago | 158 Views

Uncle Sam sides with the masses, whilst ZANU PF focusses on its self

6 hrs ago | 633 Views

PHOTOS: Nigerians finally leave South Africa

7 hrs ago | 10029 Views

PHOTO: Mysterious fire appears at National heroes acre

7 hrs ago | 7846 Views

Zhuwao assigns Bustop TV to cover Mugabe funeral

8 hrs ago | 3645 Views

'Bread to cost $30 in December'

8 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Drama as ivory poachers are arrested in Harare

8 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Zanu PF hypocrites left in the bare as ED negotiates heroes acre for Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 3669 Views

'Tsvangirai postponed MDC launch because of Joshua Nkomo's death'

9 hrs ago | 961 Views

Mugabe burial mystery deepens

10 hrs ago | 6967 Views

Ministers to be charged for Parly truancy: Mudenda

10 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mohadi ordered to appear in court in person

10 hrs ago | 766 Views

Mnangagwa has impoverished us: Green Bombers

10 hrs ago | 2082 Views

Model sues minister, ZRP boss, PG Newsday

10 hrs ago | 537 Views

Police bust robbery syndicate

10 hrs ago | 693 Views

Man axes wife, 2 children

10 hrs ago | 721 Views

Man found dead in car

10 hrs ago | 998 Views

Potraz seeks to protect public from radiation effects

10 hrs ago | 134 Views

Soldier beats up, kidnaps 2 cops

10 hrs ago | 800 Views

'Zacc not fully independent'

10 hrs ago | 361 Views

Parliament condemns inhumane police cells

10 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Lack of IDs a human right violation'

10 hrs ago | 116 Views

ZCTU members trial in false start

10 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zanu-PF opens fire on Mutodi

10 hrs ago | 992 Views

MDC cancels celebrations to honour Mugabe

10 hrs ago | 199 Views

Bread, maize-meal shortages hit Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 373 Views

'G40 using Mugabe burial as bargaining weapon to get amnesty from Mnangagwa'

10 hrs ago | 667 Views

No funds yet for Harare-Beitbridge Road dualisation

10 hrs ago | 180 Views

Chamisa's supporters demand military training, guns

10 hrs ago | 1090 Views

Police hunt public violence suspect

10 hrs ago | 591 Views

Bulawayo 'killer' vendor escapes jail

10 hrs ago | 400 Views

Mugoba a distinguished fighter, says Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 288 Views

Mugabe body arrives today

10 hrs ago | 998 Views

Ex-liberation movements agree to stage anti-sanctions demos

10 hrs ago | 123 Views

Man kidnaps cops

10 hrs ago | 392 Views

Zera re-opens search for CEO

10 hrs ago | 135 Views

Airports told to revamp emergency services

10 hrs ago | 85 Views

Top referees fail fitness test

10 hrs ago | 262 Views

Indigenous churches pay tribute to Mugabe

10 hrs ago | 294 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days