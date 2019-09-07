Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa suspends MDC's 20th Anniversary celebrations to mourn Mugabe

by newzimbabwe
20 hrs ago | Views
THE opposition MDC has suspended its long awaited national 20th anniversary celebrations scheduled for the weekend austensibly to mourn the late Zanu-PF strongman and former President Robert Mugabe.

Mugabe died late last week in Singapore and his body is expected in the country Wednesday for burial Sunday.

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa told journalists at a press briefing Tuesday that the opposition wanted to give Zimbabweans a chance to mourn Mugabe.

"The MDC was due to hold its important 20th Anniversary on Saturday the 14th of September, 2019 at Rufaro stadium here in Harare. This was a national event to commemorate and celebrate two decades of existence under our theme, ‘Current, Growth and People's Victory.

"It is clear that this day has now after deliberations by the leadership and on unanimous position was  to postpone so that we set aside this weekend and the coming days for the day of national mourning," said Chamisa.

"As you know we are MDC, a party of excellency, we do things that are consistent with our values of social democracy, values of Ubuntu, solidarity and empathy we have decided to postpone this important anniversary to 28th of September, 2019 so as to allow the funeral proceedings not to compete with our anniversary celebrations. You do not celebrate when others are mourning. It is just unAfrican and also not in line with our own values as a party."

Chamisa said Mugabe deserved to be respected.

"As a social democratic party, we are very clear that we had political differences with Mugabe which differences are well recorded. Those differences are not supposed to be played up at this moment.

"This is not the time to re-harsh our differences, yes we have scars, some of which are visible on our faces, on our bodies; scars of the challenges that we faced on account of commissions and omissions but we will not allow bitterness to move us but this is the time to be in solidarity with the family and relatives of Mr Mugabe. The MDC does not want to use Mugabe's death to score political differences," added Chamisa.

MDC was formed by the late Morgan Tsvangirai in 1999. Hundreds of the party's supporters were killed and exiled by Mugabe's brute tactics.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Robert Mugabe's funeral motorcade

41 mins ago | 77 Views

Kasukuwere blames Mnangagwa for Mugabe's death

1 hr ago | 623 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor gets top RBZ post

1 hr ago | 442 Views

WATCH: Robert Mugabe's body arrives in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 1070 Views

AUDIO: Energy Mutodi unearthes plot to oust Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 2247 Views

Jacob Mudenda set to challenge Mnangagwa?

4 hrs ago | 2279 Views

Foreign students to stay in UK for 2 years after finishing studies

4 hrs ago | 723 Views

What follows the flight of Foreigners is the flight of money

6 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Notorious House maid jailed

6 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Kwekwe man killed over gambling

6 hrs ago | 482 Views

Paul Siwela resurfaces on TV - calls for Matabeleland breakaway

6 hrs ago | 1598 Views

Giving Mugabe a hero's send-off proves we love our dictators and don't want change - not yet

6 hrs ago | 510 Views

MDC turns 20 today

7 hrs ago | 158 Views

Uncle Sam sides with the masses, whilst ZANU PF focusses on its self

7 hrs ago | 645 Views

PHOTOS: Nigerians finally leave South Africa

7 hrs ago | 10569 Views

PHOTO: Mysterious fire appears at National heroes acre

8 hrs ago | 8140 Views

Zhuwao assigns Bustop TV to cover Mugabe funeral

9 hrs ago | 3717 Views

'Bread to cost $30 in December'

9 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Drama as ivory poachers are arrested in Harare

9 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Zanu PF hypocrites left in the bare as ED negotiates heroes acre for Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 3834 Views

'Tsvangirai postponed MDC launch because of Joshua Nkomo's death'

10 hrs ago | 985 Views

Mugabe burial mystery deepens

11 hrs ago | 7133 Views

Ministers to be charged for Parly truancy: Mudenda

11 hrs ago | 346 Views

Mohadi ordered to appear in court in person

11 hrs ago | 770 Views

Mnangagwa has impoverished us: Green Bombers

11 hrs ago | 2148 Views

Model sues minister, ZRP boss, PG Newsday

11 hrs ago | 543 Views

Police bust robbery syndicate

11 hrs ago | 696 Views

Man axes wife, 2 children

11 hrs ago | 730 Views

Man found dead in car

11 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Potraz seeks to protect public from radiation effects

11 hrs ago | 134 Views

Soldier beats up, kidnaps 2 cops

11 hrs ago | 817 Views

'Zacc not fully independent'

11 hrs ago | 369 Views

Parliament condemns inhumane police cells

11 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Lack of IDs a human right violation'

11 hrs ago | 116 Views

ZCTU members trial in false start

11 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zanu-PF opens fire on Mutodi

11 hrs ago | 1004 Views

MDC cancels celebrations to honour Mugabe

11 hrs ago | 202 Views

Bread, maize-meal shortages hit Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 382 Views

'G40 using Mugabe burial as bargaining weapon to get amnesty from Mnangagwa'

11 hrs ago | 674 Views

No funds yet for Harare-Beitbridge Road dualisation

11 hrs ago | 187 Views

Chamisa's supporters demand military training, guns

11 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Police hunt public violence suspect

11 hrs ago | 601 Views

Bulawayo 'killer' vendor escapes jail

11 hrs ago | 402 Views

Mugoba a distinguished fighter, says Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 288 Views

Mugabe body arrives today

11 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Ex-liberation movements agree to stage anti-sanctions demos

11 hrs ago | 124 Views

Man kidnaps cops

11 hrs ago | 396 Views

Zera re-opens search for CEO

11 hrs ago | 139 Views

Airports told to revamp emergency services

11 hrs ago | 85 Views

Top referees fail fitness test

11 hrs ago | 264 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days