Chamisa threatens to cause a stir at Mugabe's funeral

News / National

by Staff reporter

Movement for Democratic Change leader Nelson Chamisa has threatened to 'react accordingly if State security were to try and stop him from attending former President Robert Mugabe's funeral.Addressing journalists at a press conference in Harare Tuesday, Chamisa said Mugabe's death is not a party event and Zanu PF has no power to decide who attends the late president's funeral.Mugabe died Friday aged 95 in Singapore where he was receiving treatment for undisclosed ailments."We don't want any political party to be monopolising something that is national. Clearly that will send signals and we will respond accordingly. We are the leading party. In any event, Harare where Mugabe last resided, is under the MDC. Mr Mnangagwa resided in MDC territory; they are in our backyards," said Chamisa.The MDC is already divided over its response to Mugabe's death with the youth assembly condemning the former Zanu PF strongman while senior party leaders like Chamisa want a more conciliatory tone to it.Chamisa has caused a stir at two other high profile funerals this year alone.At the late national hero and musician, Oliver Mtukudzi's burial in Madziva in January this year, the MDC leader was blocked by security details after he arrived during speeches.The youthful politician was to repeat the feat at former Zapu intelligence supremo Dumiso Dabengwa's funeral wake.