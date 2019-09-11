Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Malaysia clears Air Zimbabwe aircraft

by Staff reporter
11 Sep 2019 at 06:53hrs | Views
A MALAYSIAN firm has cleared the release of two aircraft acquired by Air Zimbabwe, with delivery of the first one expected soon, a senior Government official has revealed.

Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Joel Biggie Matiza told reporters that a team led by his Permanent Secretary Engineer Amos Marawa, was already in the south Asian country to finalise the multi-million dollar deal.

The two Boeing 777-200 ER are part of the four the national airline intends to buy. Last year, Government, the sole shareholder in AirZim, entered into an agreement to acquire aeroplanes from Malaysia for US$70 million, but has so far paid for two.

The national flag carrier, under reconstruction, could have taken the delivery of the planes a little bit earlier had the deal not been choked by administrative challenges.

"I sent a team to Malaysia headed by the permanent secretary to finalise the issue," Minister Matiza said in an interview.

"He is there now. (The) two aircraft are done (and) one should be released as soon as possible."

He said Air Zimbabwe was finalising few regulatory issues to start flying the Embraer ERJ145 purchased from the US. The plane was delivered in April this year and Air Zim is working on regulatory compliance issues.

The 50-seater jet has to go through the local registration process as well as all mandatory checks, tests and certification before it enters into service within, Air Zimbabwe said. The aircraft is expected to mostly service the local and regional routes. Air Zimbabwe is struggling with a $380 million debt, including to foreign creditors, the bulk of which is to Government and Government-related institutions.

"(The Air Zim debt) is an impediment to investors because it's heavily indebted. They (the administrators) are working on a programme . . . but they could also be other non-traditional ways," said Minister.

Only one of Air Zimbabwe's planes is operational. Reports say the airline has old, big and economically unviable planes to service local and shorter regional routes and the coming in of the ERJ145 jet from America among other versions to come, will help reduce the firm's operating costs and become profitable.

Air Zimbabwe has tabled a proposal for the disposal of redundant and obsolete equipment, which includes aircraft and spare parts for equipment, which is no longer in service.

It is among other State-owned companies that the Government intends to dispose of under a package of reforms in the Transitional Stabilisation Programme. Zimbabwe also is selling its shares in telecommunications companies — NetOne and TelOne.

Improved air connectivity is critical at a time Zimbabwe is on the drive of attracting foreign direct investment as well as enhancing tourist arrivals. Other regional airlines have taken advantage of improved tourist arrivals, particularly in Victoria Falls following the expansion of Victoria Falls International Airport to increase frequency.

Victoria Falls is one of the local destinations that is widely publicised by foreign travel agents with those in South Africa inviting tourists to come to the neighbouring country to enjoy one of the seven wonders of the world.

This has seen an influx of tourists into the country, but day visitors who return to spend the night in South Africa. Zimbabwe's tourist arrivals have been increasing, but the figures have not been corresponding with the amount of foreign currency spent in hotels and lodges.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa to hold mock Heroes Acre burial for Mugabe on Sunday?

4 hrs ago | 3951 Views

Obiang Nguema jets in for Mugabe funeral

4 hrs ago | 644 Views

Mugabe is giving Mnangagwa a headache even in death

4 hrs ago | 1292 Views

BREAKING: Equatorial Guinea President weeps for Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 2425 Views

Mnangagwa, Mugabes bury the hatchet, settles row to give Mugabe hero's burial

4 hrs ago | 2438 Views

Drama over the burial of Robert Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 2038 Views

Stampede to check if Mugabe is really dead

4 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Zimbabwe sets up centre for xenophobia victims

4 hrs ago | 324 Views

'Mliswa should have been arrested over US$400 000 bribe'

4 hrs ago | 506 Views

Chinese snub Zimbabweans in RGM Airport project

4 hrs ago | 705 Views

Zimbabwe's MPC, RBZ boards face a daunting task

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

Zifa in court victory

4 hrs ago | 256 Views

NRZ sues ex-Zanu-PF MP over $45 000 rentals debt

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

Lawyer in court over children's shares

4 hrs ago | 270 Views

MaZimnat ready to take on Cape Town marathon

5 hrs ago | 122 Views

Open Letter to the soul of R.G. Mugabe (currently in the purgatory)

6 hrs ago | 1703 Views

Mugabe family dismisses Jonathan Moyo

7 hrs ago | 7878 Views

Mliswa calls for a national day to appease ancestral spirits

7 hrs ago | 1246 Views

Minister Mthuli Ncube taken to court

9 hrs ago | 3874 Views

South Africa: Punish Xenophobic violence

9 hrs ago | 1370 Views

BREAKING: Robert Mugabe to be buried at heroes acre

9 hrs ago | 8203 Views

Mnangagwa gives up on Robert Mugabe's body?

10 hrs ago | 4847 Views

Old Mutual abandons more legal action against Peter Moyo

10 hrs ago | 724 Views

Superstition hits Mugabe family

10 hrs ago | 3658 Views

Mugabe offered Chiwenga presidency

11 hrs ago | 5224 Views

Zimbabwe faces serious turbulence

11 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Mugabe: A liberator turned oppressor

11 hrs ago | 212 Views

The emptiness of an ending

11 hrs ago | 610 Views

What Mugabe's legacy means to Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 583 Views

Is Harare really like Tripoli without war?

11 hrs ago | 771 Views

Mugabe Zimbabwe's hero and tyrant

11 hrs ago | 89 Views

I dreaded Mugabe's death for years, write ex-CIO boss

11 hrs ago | 2128 Views

Mugabe, Tsvangirai died miles away from Zimbabwe's dilapidated death traps

11 hrs ago | 310 Views

Mangudya faces daunting task

11 hrs ago | 821 Views

Tracing Mugabe's troubled legacy

11 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zimbabweans have never been as confused as they are today: Mugabe: Hero or villain?

11 hrs ago | 165 Views

Mugabe leaves a bitter legacy

11 hrs ago | 149 Views

Mugabe swallowed by Frankenstein monster

11 hrs ago | 715 Views

MDC MP sues Mthuli Ncube

11 hrs ago | 470 Views

Amateurish ZBC propaganda ridiculous

11 hrs ago | 1278 Views

Mugabe's influence on sports

11 hrs ago | 234 Views

Grace Mugabe demands Vice President post in deal to bury Bob at Heroes Acre

11 hrs ago | 9332 Views

Malema takes aim at Mnangagwa but says Mugabe overstayed in power

11 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Ndebele nation panic over Mambo King installation

11 hrs ago | 1736 Views

Mnangagwa tried to armtwist family into Mugabe Harare burial

11 hrs ago | 600 Views

ZACC starts cleansing councils of corrupt officials

11 hrs ago | 383 Views

Mapeza explains shock departure

11 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Mugabe's legacy: Diarrhoea outbreak hits Harare

11 hrs ago | 464 Views

Ian Khama snubs Mugabe funeral

11 hrs ago | 1447 Views

Thousands bid Mugabe farewell at Rufaro

12 hrs ago | 358 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days